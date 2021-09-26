The 5 most popular restaurants in Beckley, WV

Image from Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash

For many people traveling along the West Virginia Turnpike in the southern portion of the state, Beckley may bring to mind high quality travel plazas and that pointy building on the side of the road.

However, the tenth largest city in West Virginia has more to offer. Beckley is the home of “Lean on Me” musician Bill Withers, Supersize Me filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, and The Princess Bride's Prince Humperdink, actor Chris Sarandon. The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine leads daily educational tours into a preserved coal mine. There are six colleges or branch campuses in the area, and The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia hosts a planetarium, a homestead, and rotating exhibits.

Beckley also has a thriving restaurant scene. The five most popular restaurants in Beckley, West Virginia, according to TripAdvisor users, includes high-end dining, a craft brewery, high quality cuisine, and yes, the little food court inside that pointy building.

Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill

Image from Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill's official website

With three locations across West Virginia and Kentucky, Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill boasts they offer “only the freshest, most delicious, authentic Mexican Cuisine.” The menu offers burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas, and more than a dozen combination platters for meat-eaters or vegetarians. They also have Mexican and Southwest-style dinner plates, including the steak Azteca, pork chile verde, and Camarones Locos, a shrimp and scallop dish with grilled vegetables, rice, and the restaurant’s famous cheese sauce. Save room for the desserts or indulge in the beer, spirits, tequila menu, or cocktail menu with a separate section just for margaritas. In Beckley, Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill is located on Harper Road.

The Char

Image from TripAdvisor

Since 1965, The Char has been serving the Beckley area a fine dining steakhouse experience, and since 1975, that experience has come with floor-to-ceiling windows facing a bright blue pond and a scenic woodland area. The restaurant opens at 5pm every day except Sundays with a small selection of prime beef cuts, lamb chops, pork chops, chicken breasts, and seafood dishes. An extensive wine menu offers plenty of variety by the glass or the bottle. No reservations are needed. The Char is located on Char Drive.

Tamarack

Image from TripAdvisor

The first thing a visitor notices about Tamarack is the unique crown-shape of the building sitting just back from the travel plaza on the Interstate. The multi-faceted building hosts fine art galleries, shops full of West Virginia handicrafts and regional culinary creations, a theater, a conference center, artisan workspaces, hands-on classes, and a food court-style eating area. The deli menu focuses on simple sandwiches, salads, and wraps, while the grill menu adds soups, more complex sandwiches, and entrees such as chicken pot pie or West Virginia rainbow trout. Other regional staples include fried green tomatoes, beans and ham, peanut butter pie, and hot dogs made the West Virginia way—piled high with chili and coleslaw. Tamarack is located in Tamarack Park just off the West Virginia Turnpike.

Pasquale’s

Image from TripAdvisor

For more than half a century, Pasquale’s has dished out simple, classic Italian cuisine. The lunch menu offers eleven pasta dishes, but come dinner time, that number more than triples with lasagna, ravioli, manicotti, tortellini, spaghetti, and more with a variety of sauces and additions. Seafood, steak, chicken, veal, fully customizable pizzas, and a wide variety of wines are also available. With two dining rooms, a sunroom, and an outdoor patio overlooking a luscious green area, diners are sure to find a reason to stop into Pasquale’s. Pasquale’s is located on Harper Park Drive.

Dobra Zupas

Image from TripAdvisor

Started by the Zupanick family and named for their Slovenian heritage, Dobra Zupas focuses on providing gourmet dishes at affordable prices without being afraid to change the menu for more variety or seasonal foods. The restaurant’s staples include sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, and burgers including the Carolina Cowboy, which has a beef patty, an egg, an onion ring, and BBQ sauce. Entrees at the moment are chicken or salmon dinners and crab or chicken risotto. Dobra Zupas is also Beckley’s first and only craft brewery, offering ten of their brews on tap plus plenty of other beers, wines, and cocktails. Dobra Zupas is located on South Oakwood Avenue.

Which restaurant do you think should've made the list?

