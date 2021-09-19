The 5 most popular restaurants in Shepherdstown, WV

Image from Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash

Shepherdstown, West Virginia is a small historic and artistic university town in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

An hour outside Washington D.C. and only fifteen minutes from Martinsburg, WV, Shepherdstown provides a respite to those exploring nearby Civil War sites, including the Antietam Battlefield and Harpers Ferry. The surrounding area also hosts the Appalachian Trail, a casino, an adventure park, breweries and wineries, and the Potomac River, which allows whitewater rafting, boating, and other aquatic recreations.

Despite its size, Shepherdstown has plenty of restaurants to host locals and tourists alike. The five most popular restaurant, according to TripAdvisor users, highlight the range of cuisines and experiences Shepherdstown has to offer.

Maria’s Taqueria

Image from Maria’s Taqueria's Facebook

Maria’s Taqueria intentionally goes against the typical restaurant advice to keep customers around so they will order more food or drinks. Instead, since 2009, this small restaurant has focused on providing fresh, inexpensive food as quickly as they can, so customers can continue with their day. That is not to say the seating area is not inviting and comfortable either. The customizable menu is filled with Mexican and So-Cal staples, such as nachos, quesadillas, and huevos rancheros. Insider awarded them ‘Best Taco in West Virginia’ in 2018 and ‘Best Burrito in West Virginia’ in 2019. Maria’s Taqueria is located on E. German Street.

The Press Room

Image from The Press Room's website

Although The Press Room is known for its quality seafood, this small, upscale restaurant also provides Shepherdstown with such dishes as raspberry chicken, grilled duck breast, pork Milanese, and lavender crème brûlée. The menu changes with the seasons, and the daily specials add to the variety. Operating hours run from Thursdays to Mondays, so reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekend evenings. The Press Room is located on W. German Street.

Blue Moon Café

Image from Blue Moon Cafe's website

Since 1999, this laid back, bohemian-style café has been providing patrons with an eclectic atmosphere, a seasonal and local menu, and a wide selection of craft beers. The menu is loaded with American cuisine staples such as spinach feta quiche, crab cake sandwiches, meat loafs, cheesesteaks, and quesadillas. The eponymous Blue Moon burger is a beef burger with bacon, French-fried onions, cheese, onion rings, and BBQ sauce. Blue Moon Café also has daily specials, vegetarian and vegan options, and outdoor dining in the garden-like space. Blue Moon Café is located on the corner of Princess and High Streets.

Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery

Image from TripAdvisor

From the name alone, visitors may not think of Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery as a restaurant, but this cozy bakery offers quiches, soups, savory croissants, and twenty-five different sandwiches or wraps. Adventurous eaters may enjoy the Bang Bang Coconut Chicken sandwich with its spicy mayo and sweet onions or the Caribbean Roast Beef sandwich with Caribbean jerk mayo and pumpernickel bread. Everyone should save room for dessert, though, with such a wide variety of sweets to choose. Seating is available at café tables on the sidewalk or at small tables indoors. Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery is located on W. German Street.

Bavarian Inn Dining Room

Image from TripAdvisor

In 1977, German native Erwin Asam and his English wife Carol purchased the Greystone manor and created the Bavarian Inn, serving authentic German cuisine. Over the years, the manor has expanded to a resort with 72 guest rooms across four buildings, a pool with a bar, a pub with its own on-site brewery, and two dining rooms. The smaller dining room is currently closed because of Covid-19 restrictions. The larger of the two is the Potomac Dining Room, which provides patrons with a fine dining experience overlooking the resort and the Potomac River. The menu offers German, English, and American dishes, such as schweinebraten (traditional pork roast), fish n’ chips, and avocado fries. Bavarian Inn is located on Shepherd Grade Road.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.