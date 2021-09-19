Shepherdstown, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Shepherdstown, WV

Megan Hippler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJdqr_0c0ZZsCI00
Image from Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash

Shepherdstown, West Virginia is a small historic and artistic university town in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

An hour outside Washington D.C. and only fifteen minutes from Martinsburg, WV, Shepherdstown provides a respite to those exploring nearby Civil War sites, including the Antietam Battlefield and Harpers Ferry. The surrounding area also hosts the Appalachian Trail, a casino, an adventure park, breweries and wineries, and the Potomac River, which allows whitewater rafting, boating, and other aquatic recreations.

Despite its size, Shepherdstown has plenty of restaurants to host locals and tourists alike. The five most popular restaurant, according to TripAdvisor users, highlight the range of cuisines and experiences Shepherdstown has to offer.

Maria’s Taqueria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZLEi_0c0ZZsCI00
Image from Maria’s Taqueria's Facebook

Maria’s Taqueria intentionally goes against the typical restaurant advice to keep customers around so they will order more food or drinks. Instead, since 2009, this small restaurant has focused on providing fresh, inexpensive food as quickly as they can, so customers can continue with their day. That is not to say the seating area is not inviting and comfortable either. The customizable menu is filled with Mexican and So-Cal staples, such as nachos, quesadillas, and huevos rancheros. Insider awarded them ‘Best Taco in West Virginia’ in 2018 and ‘Best Burrito in West Virginia’ in 2019. Maria’s Taqueria is located on E. German Street.

The Press Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1UDK_0c0ZZsCI00
Image from The Press Room's website

Although The Press Room is known for its quality seafood, this small, upscale restaurant also provides Shepherdstown with such dishes as raspberry chicken, grilled duck breast, pork Milanese, and lavender crème brûlée. The menu changes with the seasons, and the daily specials add to the variety. Operating hours run from Thursdays to Mondays, so reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekend evenings. The Press Room is located on W. German Street.

Blue Moon Café

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDQlN_0c0ZZsCI00
Image from Blue Moon Cafe's website

Since 1999, this laid back, bohemian-style café has been providing patrons with an eclectic atmosphere, a seasonal and local menu, and a wide selection of craft beers. The menu is loaded with American cuisine staples such as spinach feta quiche, crab cake sandwiches, meat loafs, cheesesteaks, and quesadillas. The eponymous Blue Moon burger is a beef burger with bacon, French-fried onions, cheese, onion rings, and BBQ sauce. Blue Moon Café also has daily specials, vegetarian and vegan options, and outdoor dining in the garden-like space. Blue Moon Café is located on the corner of Princess and High Streets.

Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrwRm_0c0ZZsCI00
Image from TripAdvisor

From the name alone, visitors may not think of Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery as a restaurant, but this cozy bakery offers quiches, soups, savory croissants, and twenty-five different sandwiches or wraps. Adventurous eaters may enjoy the Bang Bang Coconut Chicken sandwich with its spicy mayo and sweet onions or the Caribbean Roast Beef sandwich with Caribbean jerk mayo and pumpernickel bread. Everyone should save room for dessert, though, with such a wide variety of sweets to choose. Seating is available at café tables on the sidewalk or at small tables indoors. Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery is located on W. German Street.

Bavarian Inn Dining Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXW2I_0c0ZZsCI00
Image from TripAdvisor

In 1977, German native Erwin Asam and his English wife Carol purchased the Greystone manor and created the Bavarian Inn, serving authentic German cuisine. Over the years, the manor has expanded to a resort with 72 guest rooms across four buildings, a pool with a bar, a pub with its own on-site brewery, and two dining rooms. The smaller dining room is currently closed because of Covid-19 restrictions. The larger of the two is the Potomac Dining Room, which provides patrons with a fine dining experience overlooking the resort and the Potomac River. The menu offers German, English, and American dishes, such as schweinebraten (traditional pork roast), fish n’ chips, and avocado fries. Bavarian Inn is located on Shepherd Grade Road.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Megan Hippler writes about humanities, science, and the intersection of the two. Her work has appeared in Orion, Seamwork, and PopSugar. Her Quora answers have been read by over half a million people.

Charleston, WV
298 followers

More from Megan Hippler

Beckley, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Beckley, WV

For many people traveling along the West Virginia Turnpike in the southern portion of the state, Beckley may bring to mind high quality travel plazas and that pointy building on the side of the road.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Five live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 24-26

The music scene in Charleston, WV brings another eclectic mix of events this week for area residents and tourists alike. A heavy rock and metal outdoor concert kicks off the weekend, followed by an always fun show on the East End. Saturday starts with three funk bands playing at an outdoor beer festival on the West Side and caps off with two R&B acts in two very different settings.

Read full story
Huntington, WV

Four Huntington, WV novelists worth reading

In the media, Huntington, West Virginia rarely gets credit for the arts and cultural side to the state’s second largest city. The university town has a thriving music scene. It is home to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, the Huntington Museum of Art, the Museum of Radio and Technology, and a historic district full of architectural wonders.

Read full story
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown could become second West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy on minors

A growing movement in West Virginia’s third largest city seeks to ban the dangerous pseudoscientific practice of conversion therapy on minors, and Morgantown city councilors are listening.

Read full story
13 comments
Charleston, WV

Ten live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 17-19

Charleston, West Virginia is jam packed with music events this weekend. With music ranging from metal and punk, to alt-country and blues, to jazz and blues, to Celtic punk and folk-punk, whether you want to be in a bar, a restaurant, an amphitheater, or the comfort of your own home, there's sure to be an event for you.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Four Charleston, WV novelists worth reading

If you attended school in West Virginia, maybe you reached into the depths of your memory and pulled out Pearl S. Buck or Homer H. Hickham, but can you name a third?. Readers who have stumbled across the works of a West Virginia novelist may know the pride in reading something a West Virginian has written.

Read full story
Martinsburg, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Martinsburg, WV

Established during the American Revolutionary War, Martinsburg is currently the largest city in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. With a history steeped in wars, railroads, and the cinema, most tourists come to Martinsburg to tour the historic districts and buildings. As part of the Hagerstown, Maryland metro area and one end of Maryland’s commuter rail line to Washington, DC, Martinsburg continues to grow, offering tourists and residents amenities often found in cities much larger.

Read full story
5 comments
Charleston, WV

Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 10-12

From folk bands and singer-songwriters to punk rock and metalcore, the variety of music continues to provide in Charleston, WV. With one fully outdoor event and one with socially-distanced seating available, Charlestonians can make informed choices about their health and safety. As Mountain Stage has stated, “We know that not everyone is ready to get back to live events – and that’s totally understandable. We’ll be here for you when you’re ready.”

Read full story
2 comments
Fairmont, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Fairmont, WV

“The Pepperoni Roll Capital of the World” is in Central West Virginia. Visitors don’t have to spend a lot of time in West Virginia to find out how serious residents are about the official state food, the pepperoni roll. According to WV Tourism, the pepperoni roll was likely first commercially produced around 1927 when an Italian immigrant left the coal mines to open Country Club Bakery in the Fairmont area and provided miners with portable, hearty, and quick-to-eat lunches.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, WV

Two live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 3-5, 2021

As residents of Charleston, West Virginia plan out their Labor Day weekend, they may be selecting the perfect hot dogs for the grill, hitting the swimming pools one last time, or getting the most of their white pants.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, WV

Live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 26-29, 2021

This weekend, Charleston, West Virginia has six live music events in sculpture gardens, riverfront amphitheaters, and bars. With genres range from soul and R&B to rock and horror, something ought to catch any music lover’s interest.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, WV

Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 20-22, 2021

The music scene in Charleston, West Virginia this weekend is full of Americana. Sometimes the music veers closer to country. Other times it’s more folk or more rock. With a variety of solo acts and bands, both locals and out-of-towners, in bars, auditoriums, and outdoors, one of these shows might catch your attention.

Read full story
Clarksburg, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Clarksburg, WV

As cases of the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to grow across the United States, restaurant-patrons are again faced with difficult choices about supporting their favorite restaurants.

Read full story
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County Covid-19 cases increase in and out of schools

Child wearing face maskImage from Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash. Covid-19 is alive and thriving in the Kanawha Valley. On Tuesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported an additional 38 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 509.

Read full story

West Virginia ranked 47th best state to start a business

Anyone thinking about starting a business knows there are a lot of factors to consider. From start-up costs and finding the right employees to providing the right product at the right time in the right market, starting a business has many areas for potential failure.

Read full story
1 comments
Weirton, WV

Five most popular restaurants in Weirton, WV

Child eating a hot dog.Image from MD Duran / Unsplash. Nestled in the northern panhandle of West Virginia between Steubenville, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is West Virginia’s seventh most populous city: Weirton.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, WV

Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 13-15, 2021

With the summer break officially ending in Charleston, West Virginia this week, music lovers might be concerned that the live events will be slowing down. That is certainly not true this weekend.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Charleston's 'Live on the Levee' concert lineup finalized with Screaming Females

Outdoor concert goer sits above the crowd.Image from Joey Thompson / Unsplash. Screaming Females will be heading to Charleston, West Virginia. City officials announced the New Jersey rock band will be headlining the September 10th show for the ‘Live on the Levee’ concert series.

Read full story
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County schools restart amidst mask policy protests

Young girl with face mask reads on the floorImage from Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash. Schools in West Virginia’s most populous county, Kanawha County, are back in session Monday August 9th, but the arrival of the school-year has only fanned anger and confusion about face masks.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy