Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 10-12

Image from Anthony DELANOIX / Unsplash

From folk bands and singer-songwriters to punk rock and metalcore, the variety of music continues to provide in Charleston, WV

With one fully outdoor event and one with socially-distanced seating available, Charlestonians can make informed choices about their health and safety. As Mountain Stage has stated, “We know that not everyone is ready to get back to live events – and that’s totally understandable. We’ll be here for you when you’re ready.”

Live on the Levee

The weekly ‘summer’ concert series continues this Friday at the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park. The music kicks off at 6:30pm with one of the two opening acts. Charleston’s own punk band Jerks! will put on a high energy show, and Summersville native and self-proclaimed guitar diva Emmalea Deal will fill the boulevard with her alternative rock/pop sounds. Then the headlining act Screaming Females will take to the stage. The New Jersey rock band has appeared on MTV and NPR and toured with the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Garbage. The event is free and in an open-air amphitheater. More information is available on the Live on the Levee website.

Amos Steel Co.

After Live on the Levee, rock fans can head around the corner to The Blue Parrot to catch West Virginia rock band Amos Steel Co. The band’s guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Johnny Compton will kick off the music at 9 pm with an acoustic set from his upcoming solo album. Then the band full band will perform the headlining set. More information can be found on the Facebook event for the show.

Hello June + Amy Lavere and Will Sexton

On the same block of Capitol Street Friday night, music fans can catch another double-act at Sam’s Uptown Cafe. West Virginia band Hello June will bring their classic, nostalgic 90s sounds. They have been touted as having a “rare combination of guitar-generated atmospherics and lyrical intimacy.” Americana and indie-folk singer-songwriter Amy Lavere will also put on a show with her upright bass and her producer and husband Will Sexton. The doors open at 8 pm for the 10 pm show. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the show. Tickets and more information can be found on Eventbrite.

Brit Floyd

This Saturday, Pink Floyd fans should head to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium to catch Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band. Although the band has been playing together for ten years, vocalist, guitarist, and musical director Damian Darlington has been leading Pink Floyd cover bands for 27 years. His time and dedication shows in the detailed emulations of the Pink Floyd classic songs and experiences. The band is well known for their extensive set designs, occasionally performing with members of Pink Floyd, and refusing to shy away from the long or complex songs that make the show worth seeing in person. The show starts at 7 pm. Tickets are still on sale on the website Event Tickets starting at $49.

Islander + Revision, Revised

Saturday night, metal fans can head to Sam’s Uptown Cafe to catch a screaming double-act. The South Carolina band Islander doesn’t try to label their music genre, but they have been on tour with Korn, Stone Sour, Babymetal, Papa Roach, P.O.D., and other similar bands. They aim to be “creating a space for listeners to process the madness of today and find hope for a better tomorrow.” Southern Ohio band Revision, Revised proudly wears the metalcore label. The doors open at 7 pm for the 8 pm show. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the show. Tickets and more information can be found on Eventbrite.

Mountain Stage

On Sunday evening, four musical acts take to the stage for another Mountain Stage concert. These live concerts are recorded for later release on NPR Music and the Mountain Stage podcast. This week, the show is at the Clay Center and the acts have a folk slant to them. Activist and Grammy-award-winning folk rock singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco leads the billing. The Grammy-nominated Hayes Carll brings his roots sound with his poetic lyrics and sharp humor. Pop folk singer-songwriter Dar Williams will sing about the types of personal topics others might shy away from. The string quartet Mipso will blend traditional string sounds with modern influences. The doors open at 6:30 for the 7pm show, and face masks are highly recommended throughout the show. Some socially-distanced seats are available in certain sections. Tickets start at $28.50, and more information is available on the Mountain Stage website.

Typically, there is a post-Mountain Stage jam session/after-show at The Empty Glass for any acts who choose to appear. The bar charges a modest cover fee that’s discounted for those who attended Mountain Stage. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if that will happen this weekend or not, especially as Mountain Stage is not in its usual venue this time.

Megan Hippler

