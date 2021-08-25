Live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 26-29, 2021

Image from Sincerely Media / Unsplash

This weekend, Charleston, West Virginia has six live music events in sculpture gardens, riverfront amphitheaters, and bars.

With genres range from soul and R&B to rock and horror, something ought to catch any music lover’s interest.

Hawktail with support from J. Hatfield

Acoustic music lovers can start their weekend early with the latest in The Clay Center’s Sound Checks concert series. The quartet Hawktail are masters of the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and bass, defying the traditional limitations and genres of their instruments. Charleston-native, folk singer-songwriter J. Hatfield will bring his own storytelling songs to the evening. The music starts at 7:30pm in the sculpture garden, and tickets are $23.50. Tickets and more information are available on the Clay Center’s website.

Live on the Levee

At 6:30pm, music lovers can head down to the river and the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park for an evening of musical collaborations. The night kicks off with the genre-defying “raw, untailored glimpses into life in small town Appalachia” that comes from singer-songwriter and guitarist Jeremy Short of Short and Company. At 7:30pm, “John Inghram & Friends” will take to the stage for A Tribute to The Rolling Stones. Featured “Friends” include groove-and-blues musician Patrick Sweany, funk and R&B front woman Joslyn Hampton, gospel-soul band The Carpenter Ants, Appalachian soul singer Annie Neeley, and 2015 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Inductee John Ellison. The concert is outdoors, free, and open to all ages. More information on the event is available on the Live on the Levee website.

Alien Super Jesus with Hangman's Ghost

Friday night, rock fans can head to the East End of Charleston for a rocking double act at The Empty Glass. Alien Super Jesus (or Ali3n Sup3r J3sus) prides itself on being a unique blend of horror/sci-fi and rock” while heavy rock metal band Hangman’s Ghost is sure to bring the energy. The show starts at 9:00pm, and tickets are $7 on The Empty Glass’ website or at the door. More information is available on the Facebook event for the show.

Mediogres + Jerks! + Dinosaur Burps + Unmanned

Punk fans should head downtown Saturday night for a night with four of Charleston’s best punk and rock acts at Sam’s Uptown Cafe. Independent rock band Mediogres will get the crowd on their feet. Jerks! is known for their punk sound and shenanigan-laden shows. Dinosaur Burps will bring the punk rock and grindcore. Unmanned is three women bringing the alt-rock and rockabilly surf punk to the stage. The doors open at 7:00pm for the 8:00pm show. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the show. Tickets and more information are available on the Eventbrite page for the event.

320 McLane

On Saturday night, The Empty Glass will be hosting 320 McLane. The six-member indie-pop/alternative band may be new to the stage at The Empty Glass, but they are no stranger to wowing live crowds with their original songs and covers that range from Red Hot Chili Peppers to Arctic Monkeys and Blondie. The show starts at 9:00pm, and tickets are $7 on The Empty Glass’ website or at the door. More information is available on the Facebook event for the show.

John Ellison with The Carpenter Ants

On Sunday, catch 2015 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member John Ellison at The Empty Glass. The McDowell County native is best known for writing the song "Some Kind of Wonderful" for his R&B group Soul Brothers Six. The song was later covered by Grand Funk Railroad where it reached Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ellison will bring his R&B and soul skills to the stage with the "chicken-fried gospel soul” sounds of The Carpenter Ants. West Virginia band The Carpenter Ants have performed more than 2,000 shows in their 25 years together, backing many a famous act. This show starts at 9:00pm and tickets are $10 on The Empty Glass’ website or $12 at the door. More information is available on the Facebook event for the show.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

---

Follow Megan Hippler on NewsBreak for more West Virginia content. This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.