My Opinion: The Best Passport Product for Families

This product was sponsored; opinions are my own.

Our family comprised of four travelers are always searching for the next great product to help our travels go a little smoother. One of those needs that we had was to find a better system to organize our four passports, Global entry cards and other travel documents in. I was thrilled when I discovered Far & Wide online, a quality travel goods company.

Their Premium Family Passport Holder and Document Organizer for 4, retailing at $31, is exactly what I was needing to help our family stay more organized while traveling. Prior to receiving this passport holder, we were using a small Amazon-brand passport holder that didn't quite fit all four passports and couldn't hold additional travel documents. This family passport holder securely holds four passports and all of our other travel documents while keeping them secured in a zippered case.

Photo by Meg James

For our future international travels this year, I feel like we are so much better prepared with this organizer. I plan to keep a pen in the organizer, too, so that when Customs and Immigrations forms need to be completed, I will have all of our family's travel information secured in one spot for easy completion.

If you travel internationally ever as a family, there is no better family passport holder on the market than the Far & Wide's Premium Family Passport Holder and Document Organizer for 4. I'm saying "goodbye" to plastic bags holding or throwing passports in my carry-on, hoping not to lose them, and saying "hello" to organization with this passport product.

Learn more about this product at or on their website at here.