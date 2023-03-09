My Opinion: The Best Passport Product for Families

Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This product was sponsored; opinions are my own.

Our family comprised of four travelers are always searching for the next great product to help our travels go a little smoother. One of those needs that we had was to find a better system to organize our four passports, Global entry cards and other travel documents in. I was thrilled when I discovered Far & Wide online, a quality travel goods company.

Their Premium Family Passport Holder and Document Organizer for 4, retailing at $31, is exactly what I was needing to help our family stay more organized while traveling. Prior to receiving this passport holder, we were using a small Amazon-brand passport holder that didn't quite fit all four passports and couldn't hold additional travel documents. This family passport holder securely holds four passports and all of our other travel documents while keeping them secured in a zippered case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUEIf_0lDOTrFp00
Photo byMeg James

For our future international travels this year, I feel like we are so much better prepared with this organizer. I plan to keep a pen in the organizer, too, so that when Customs and Immigrations forms need to be completed, I will have all of our family's travel information secured in one spot for easy completion.

If you travel internationally ever as a family, there is no better family passport holder on the market than the Far & Wide's Premium Family Passport Holder and Document Organizer for 4. I'm saying "goodbye" to plastic bags holding or throwing passports in my carry-on, hoping not to lose them, and saying "hello" to organization with this passport product.

Learn more about this product at or on their website at here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel tips# travel products# travel# passport# passports

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi! I'm Meg James. My family of four loves traveling the world and staying at hotels that give back to charities, ministries and their local communities. We try to serve in the local community when traveling. I share family travel tips to help your family travel easier. We call Greenville, SC home.

Greenville, SC
2K followers

More from Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Have a Big Family? Consider a Vacation Villa

This post is not sponsored; these opinions are my own. Thinking about a vacation with the family but aren't sure where to start when planning? Need room for a large family or hoping to secure accommodations with several bedrooms or a kitchen? Look no further than the list below of our favorite three comfortable Central America villas for families!

Read full story

The Best Spa near the Pacific Ocean

This post is not sponsored; these opinions are my own. Who doesn't love a spa day? Ever since we began our travels to Good Hotels around the world that give back to charities, my husband and our young sons surprise me with a spa day whenever we travel. This past week, I experienced one of the best spas yet: The Spa at El Bosque in Rancho Santana in Nicaragua.

Read full story

Anantara: Hotels that Give Back around the World

This post is not sponsored. Go: Born with their first hotel in Thailand’s historic seaside retreat of Hua Hin, Anantara now provides luxury hotels, resorts and spas all over the world. Whether you are choosing a hotel with a hotel known for their culinary arts or selecting an exotic escape, Anantara offers a little bit of something for every sort of traveler. Anantara believes that “life is a journey” and therefore provides travelers a way to experience Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Europe in a memorable and unforgettable fashion.

Read full story

Serving Others in Nicaragua through Baseball

The best trips are the ones where we have the opportunity to serve within the local community and give back and so we were thrilled to work with the concierge team at Rancho Santana to coordinate a baseball-themed serving day. Taking it a step beyond their Conectando Corazones experience, our family coordinated a fundraiser in advance where we were able to raise over $1300 for the local community there. We heard of a need for two local baseball teams in Tola, Nicaragua that did not have adequate baseball equipment. Being a baseball family, we worked with a resident at Rancho Santana and fellow baseball lover, Tom, who lovingly took the funds to a nearby town where he secured new equipment for the kids.

Read full story

Our Stay at Rancho Santana in Nicaragua

What a wonderful week our family had on the beach in Nicaragua! I was looking forward to visiting Rancho Santana in Tola, Nicaragua for quite some time after discovering it from a fellow travel writing friend, @makinghomehere. And our visit did not disappoint! Follow along as we recap some of our favorite parts of our recent trip to Rancho Santana. The staff at this good hotel were so joyful, so kind to work with and were patient with us as we practiced our un poquito Espanol.

Read full story

How to Get First-Class Upgrades for Free

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Save this travel tip to secure first-class upgrades for free!. There are all different ways that a traveler can secure first-class upgrades: pay for them with a premium fare price, travel hack and open many credit cards to get high status or wait years for an increase in status with an airline. Thankfully, I found a way to upgrade to first-class status on Delta Airlines, for free, within six months of owning a Delta credit card.

Read full story
3 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina

#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.

Read full story
11 comments

Why You Need a Medical Consent Letter Before Traveling without Kids

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Save this travel tip before you head out of the country without your minor-aged children. Heading to a tropical island without kids for the very first time? Don't forget to secure this important medical document before leaving your children at home with caregivers.

Read full story
32 comments
Greenville, SC

A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Have an upcoming birthday to celebrate? Consider shaking the winter blues and head indoors for a Greenville Swamp Rabbits-themed birthday party! We were so impressed by how well-run this event was, that we had to share the details of all that is included for a night out at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Read full story
Greenville, SC

The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SC

Tickets were provided by Appalchian Ski Mountain. Opinions are my own. Looking to experience a winter wonderland in your own backyard? Consider Appalachian Ski Mountain, located just over two hours from Greenville, SC in Blowing Rock, NC. This ski resort offers guests the ability to choose from three winter sports: skiing, snowboarding or ice skating.

Read full story

A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Stay in Mystic, Connecticut and Help Local Non-Profits

#hosted by The Whaler’s Inn; opinions are my own. We’ve spent most of our holiday weekends visiting international good hotels more recently, yet there was one hotel in Mystic, Connecticut that I knew I had to visit in-person for myself once I discovered it: The Whaler’s Inn. This coastal-themed hotel located smack in the heart of downtown Mystic is quaint, comfortable and the best place to rest whilst exploring this New England town.

Read full story
2 comments

Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina Inn

Go: Enjoy true Southern hospitality through a stay at Relais & Chateaux property, The Fearrington House Inn. Offering a long list of amenities access to a beautifully curated garden, the inn offers standard rooms, deluxe rooms, superior suites and grand suites all with the comforts of home. The inn has created a luxurious and calming space, welcoming all guests to savor their Southern experience there.

Read full story

Our Bucket List Family Trip to the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador

It’s hard to make one post on how wonderful our family trip to the Galápagos Islands were with Pikaia Lodge. We have stayed at and written for many hotels over the years yet Pikaia Lodge was, without doubt, one of our favorites of all-time. From the organized itineraries to the sweet staff to special accommodations for families with young kids to some of the most delicious food we have ever consumed, a traveler can simply not miss a trip to Pikaia Lodge in the Galápagos Islands of Ecuador.

Read full story

24 Hours in Quito, Ecuador with Kids

Spending twenty-four hours in Quito, Ecuador showed our family that Quito is way more than a gateway city to the Galápagos Islands; it’s a destination. Our family enjoyed every moment in Quito and at the beautiful Casa Gangotena hotel, with its ideal location in Old Town steps from all of the action of the city. If traveling with a family to Quito whether you are or are not in route to the Galapagos Islands as your final destination, this destination is one not to miss!

Read full story

Give Back While on a Bucket List Trip to the Galápagos Islands

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Pikaia Lodge offers an amazing trek choice for the environmentally conscious, physically active and adventurous traveler. It is at this lodge that you can seek close close contact with the unique natural wonders of the Galapagos, alongside comfortable settings and remote privacy. With the lodge being perched on an extinct volcano crater, it offers one of the most spectacular viewpoints in the Galapagos.

Read full story

For a Limited Time, Earn 95,000 Bonus Points towards a Delta Airlines Flight

Affiliate link in article; special offer valid until 11/14/2022. For the last several years, Logan and I have used the Chase Sapphire credit card, a card that we put the majority of our purchases on to gain points. However, bad habits die hard and while I could have reaped the travel benefits from the card, it was easy for me to cash in those points for Amazon purchases instead. In fact, since I can remember, I have checked the “Points toward Amazon Purchases” box, feeling like my Amazon purchases were “free”. While the Chase Sapphire Preferred card does offer many travel benefits, I never used them as I should. Fast-forward to 2022.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this Hotel

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Showcasing Cincinnati’s cutting-edge style, The Summit Hotel, referred to as The Summit, is located just a few minutes north of the Ohio River in Madisonville, a Cincinnati neighborhood. Find inspiration at The Summit, whether it comes from exploring their collection of commissioned contemporary art, choosing a book from their well-stocked library or sampling a flight of local beers at Overlook Kitchen + Bar.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare Costs

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: An elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, Windsor Court Hotel offers the quintessential four-star New Orleans experience. Choose from 316 luxury guest rooms and suites, boasting a recent $15 million renovation. Enjoy the comforts of a private balcony or bay window overlooking the Mississippi River or city skyline views. Onsite amenities at the pet-friendly palace include an on-the-go eatery, fine dining fare – from afternoon tea to weekend brunch, a classic cocktail lounge featuring live jazz, a 65-foot saltwater pool with a cabana-style bar, and a full-service, luxury spa.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy