Have a Big Family? Consider a Vacation Villa

Thinking about a vacation with the family but aren't sure where to start when planning? Need room for a large family or hoping to secure accommodations with several bedrooms or a kitchen? Look no further than the list below of our favorite three comfortable Central America villas for families!

Photo by Meg James

Our family adores Central America because of the ease of travel, the Spanish-speaking culture, amazing wildlife viewings, fresh fruits and beautiful beaches. Our hotel accommodation recommendations include hotels that offer full kitchens, separate bedrooms and plenty of living space while on vacation with the family.

Belize - Hopkins Bay, a Muy'ono Resort: Enjoy beautiful beach views and the bright colors of Belize, all with the comforts of your own villa. One bonus of Belize for those who do not speak Spanish is that the whole country of Belize speaks English as its main language.

Photo by Meg James

Costa Rica - El Silencio Lodge: Located in the cloud forest of Bajos del Toro, this gorgeous lodge feels like pure magic. Remote and distant from the rest of Costa Rica and tourists, guests will enjoy their own private villa tucked away in the clouds with beautiful decor and modern comforts including private plunge pools. This is a great spot for hiking, too.

Photo by Meg James

Nicaragua - Rancho Santana: Located on the Pacific side of Nicaragua, this resort offers 2700 acres (wow!) of beauty. Hike, sand board, look for monkeys or lounge by the beach and pool. The villas there offer all comforts of home but beautiful views of la playa.

Photo by Meg James

Save this post for Central America travel inspiration. Where will you head to first?