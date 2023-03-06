The Best Spa near the Pacific Ocean

This post is not sponsored; these opinions are my own.

Photo by Meg James

Who doesn't love a spa day? Ever since we began our travels to Good Hotels around the world that give back to charities, my husband and our young sons surprise me with a spa day whenever we travel. This past week, I experienced one of the best spas yet: The Spa at El Bosque in Rancho Santana in Nicaragua.

This spa boasted private cabanas made from local, Nicaraguan wood that were cozy and welcoming. Through the slats of the cabana, I could hear the sounds of the Pacific Ocean far off in a distance and the sounds of the whooshing trees hitting the canopy. It was a serene and relaxing spot for a spa!

One of the best aspects of this spa was the hot/cold water immersion tub that all guests are invited to experience before a treatment. This tub has guests jump from extremely hot, hot-tub-like temperatures to freezing temperatures right at zero. Through doing this, it prepped the body for the treatment it was about to receive. I had never experienced that at a spa before, but it was a wonderful way to get my body ready for a facial.

If you are ever in Nicaragua, do not miss the 6,000 square foot spa, The Spa in El Bosque not the grounds of Rancho Santana. With the sounds and beauty of the nearby Emerald coastline on the Pacific Ocean, travelers cannot miss this once-in-a-lifetime treat.

Where is the best spa treatment that you've received located?