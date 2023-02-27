Anantara: Hotels that Give Back around the World

This post is not sponsored.

Photo by Anantara

Go: Born with their first hotel in Thailand’s historic seaside retreat of Hua Hin, Anantara now provides luxury hotels, resorts and spas all over the world. Whether you are choosing a hotel with a hotel known for their culinary arts or selecting an exotic escape, Anantara offers a little bit of something for every sort of traveler. Anantara believes that “life is a journey” and therefore provides travelers a way to experience Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Europe in a memorable and unforgettable fashion.

Thinking through every detail of the journey, Anantara partners with MJets, a private jet service, which helps you connect to a world of luxurious adventure even easier. Throughout all Anantara properties, guests are invited to savor world-class dining experiences whether at the beach or high up in tree canopies. Also known for hosting extraordinary events, consider Anantara for your upcoming meeting or special event like a wedding.

And Do Good: Since it opened its first hotel in 2001, Anantara has been committed to creating luxury travel experiences that also benefit the environment and local communities. Some of the examples of the programs done over the years at their various locations include:

Elephant protection in Thailand

Mangrove planting in the UAE and Thailand

Reintroduction programmes of the Arabian oryx and sand gazelle to the Empty Quarter in the UAE

Coral adoption programmes in the Maldives

Rare turtle release programmes in Thailand, Mozambique and Sri Lanka

Outreach programmes for orphanages and schools

Improving the lives of people with special needs in Vietnam

Funding wildlife rangers in Cambodia