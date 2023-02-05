How to Get First-Class Upgrades for Free

Save this travel tip to secure first-class upgrades for free!

There are all different ways that a traveler can secure first-class upgrades: pay for them with a premium fare price, travel hack and open many credit cards to get high status or wait years for an increase in status with an airline. Thankfully, I found a way to upgrade to first-class status on Delta Airlines, for free, within six months of owning a Delta credit card.

Loyalty status: there is no better way to upgrade to first-class for free than staying loyal to one airline. First, select an airline that you will prefer to use as your airline of choice. This can vary depending on a person's location, income level and number of passengers in your party. For our family of four, we decided to become loyal to Delta Airlines in 2022 vs. hopping around different airlines, always looking for the lowest price.

We became loyal by choosing and using a Delta Reserve credit card and only booking airfare with Delta Airlines through the year. Sometimes this meant longer wait times for connecting flights, higher flight costs or even having to drive to a different local airport for our flight.

But a magical thing happened within six months of staying loyal to Delta: we began to receive free seat upgrades! First we upgraded from Main Economy seats to Delta Preferred and then on our last flight, we were given two free seats in First Class. To be eligible for an upgrade, be sure to always purchase the Main vs. Basic Economy fare.

Are you ready to secure free upgrades? Choose one airline and stay loyal to it.

