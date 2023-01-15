A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Have an upcoming birthday to celebrate? Consider shaking the winter blues and head indoors for a Greenville Swamp Rabbits-themed birthday party! We were so impressed by how well-run this event was, that we had to share the details of all that is included for a night out at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Photo by Meg James

Group pricing is available for seats in a section together. We had 8-9 seats in three rows, which made it easy to turn-around and talk with adults and gave space for the kids to be able to sit together. The group seats are in a great section in the lower area where the views are great of the game.

Besides lots of ice hockey action and the fun sounds and events of the game, the birthday child will be able to receive their photo and name announced on the Jumbotron during the game. Our now eight-year old loved this part of his Greenville Swamp Rabbits birthday party.

If you're considering a winter-themed birthday party for a child, I highly recommend holding it at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. For as low as $15/ticket, your group can sit together, celebrate the birthday child and enjoy a fun night out as families.

Outdoor snacks are not permitted in, but we were able to provide concession items for our guests like popcorn, cotton candy and bottled waters. As with all games, clear bags only are permitted, so encourage guests of the party to bring either gift cards for the gifts or provide them in advance.

Go Rabbits!