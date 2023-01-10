The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SC

Tickets were provided by Appalchian Ski Mountain. Opinions are my own.

Photo by Meg James

Looking to experience a winter wonderland in your own backyard? Consider Appalachian Ski Mountain, located just over two hours from Greenville, SC in Blowing Rock, NC. This ski resort offers guests the ability to choose from three winter sports: skiing, snowboarding or ice skating.

With a professionally-run online booking system, secure your tickets for the winter activities in advance. This seamless process allows guests to enjoy more winter sports and less time in lines! Season tickets offer the best bang for your buck, but prices for a drop-in day are available and affordable for a great day of winter family fun.

Appalachian Ski Mountain offers several different slopes, with a variety of difficulty levels, and a wonderful starter bunny hill for those just trying out their skis or snowboards. The magic carpet automated lift helps skiers easily return for more practice on the bunny hill and the location is near facilities like the on-site restaurant and restrooms for easy access for children. If this is your child's first time on the slopes, Appalachian Ski Mountain offers lessons by trained individuals who are great with children.

Snowboarders and skiers alike can enjoy the chair lift which provides all adventurers access to more slopes. Once you spend the day enjoying winter sports at Appalachian Ski Mountain, consider returning for nighttime skiing/snowboarding. If looking for accommodations near the ski resort, we enjoy Chetola Resort, a family-friendly resort located near downtown Blowing Rock that does so much good for this local North Carolina community.

Located in beautiful Blowing Rock, spend your day on the slopes and head right to the shoppes. Downtown Blowing Rock, located just a few miles from Appalachian Ski Mountain, offers wonderful restaurants, delicious sweet treat shoppes and lots of apparel, gift and toy shoppes that are sure to please for the whole family. Our family favorite in downtown Blowing Rock is Bistro Roca, an Italian-inspired, comfy eatery with delicious and healthy selections.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets to ski, snowboard or ice skate this winter season!

To read more about our adventure near home in Greenville, SC or around the world, head to www.goanddogood.com.