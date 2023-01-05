A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Photo by ANI Private Resorts

Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts . These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.

All details are thought of at ÀNI Private Resorts from half-board dining options to daily spa treatments, complimentary activities and babysitting. Enjoy an oceanfront view room in Anguilla, soaking in the expansive views. Adventure for the day at this watersports paradise, with golfing, kitesurfing, drumming and other cultural activities available. If choosing a stay in the Dominican Republic, enjoy tropical waters, fishing and superb scuba diving. Adventure options are endless from cave canyoning and horseback riding for guests.

If heading to Asia, consider ÀNI Private Resorts overlooking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. As an ideal family selection, choose from Family Suites and set out on thrill-seeking adventures, from spotting dolphins to hiking through rainforests. In Thailand, enjoy pool suites and adventures galore with island-hopping options to snorkeling cruises.

With wellness at the center of ÀNI Private Resorts , breathe, meditate and move through yoga, relax with world-class spa treatments or focus on healthy, local cuisines at all destinations.

Photo by ANI Private Resorts

And Do Good: ÀNI Private Resorts founder created the non-profit, ÀNI Art Academies , which provides intensive, multi-year art skills education to aspiring artists at no personal cost to them.

ÀNI Art Academies currently has six schools worldwide, two in the United States in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and four that are situated just minutes from ÀNI Private Resorts in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Anguilla, and the Dominican Republic. ÀNI Private Resorts was founded at the same time as ÀNI Art Academies to support and grow the art organization and help uplift the local communities of some of the world’s most beautiful natural destinations.