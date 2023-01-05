A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back

Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCky1_0k3eB0Tz00
Photo byANI Private Resorts

Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.

All details are thought of at ÀNI Private Resorts from half-board dining options to daily spa treatments, complimentary activities and babysitting. Enjoy an oceanfront view room in Anguilla, soaking in the expansive views. Adventure for the day at this watersports paradise, with golfing, kitesurfing, drumming and other cultural activities available. If choosing a stay in the Dominican Republic, enjoy tropical waters, fishing and superb scuba diving. Adventure options are endless from cave canyoning and horseback riding for guests.

If heading to Asia, consider ÀNI Private Resorts overlooking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. As an ideal family selection, choose from Family Suites and set out on thrill-seeking adventures, from spotting dolphins to hiking through rainforests. In Thailand, enjoy pool suites and adventures galore with island-hopping options to snorkeling cruises.

With wellness at the center of ÀNI Private Resorts, breathe, meditate and move through yoga, relax with world-class spa treatments or focus on healthy, local cuisines at all destinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXf8D_0k3eB0Tz00
Photo byANI Private Resorts

And Do Good: ÀNI Private Resorts founder created the non-profit, ÀNI Art Academies, which provides intensive, multi-year art skills education to aspiring artists at no personal cost to them.

ÀNI Art Academies currently has six schools worldwide, two in the United States in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and four that are situated just minutes from ÀNI Private Resorts in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Anguilla, and the Dominican Republic. ÀNI Private Resorts was founded at the same time as ÀNI Art Academies to support and grow the art organization and help uplift the local communities of some of the world’s most beautiful natural destinations.

To book your stay at ÀNI Private Resorts and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://aniprivateresorts.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# vacation# holiday# family travel# islands

Comments / 0

Published by

If you're going to go, go and do good! Sharing hotels around the world that give back to charities, ministries and their local communities.

Greenville, SC
1606 followers

More from Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Connecticut State

Stay in Mystic, Connecticut and Help Local Non-Profits

#hosted by The Whaler’s Inn; opinions are my own. We’ve spent most of our holiday weekends visiting international good hotels more recently, yet there was one hotel in Mystic, Connecticut that I knew I had to visit in-person for myself once I discovered it: The Whaler’s Inn. This coastal-themed hotel located smack in the heart of downtown Mystic is quaint, comfortable and the best place to rest whilst exploring this New England town.

Read full story
2 comments

Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina Inn

Go: Enjoy true Southern hospitality through a stay at Relais & Chateaux property, The Fearrington House Inn. Offering a long list of amenities access to a beautifully curated garden, the inn offers standard rooms, deluxe rooms, superior suites and grand suites all with the comforts of home. The inn has created a luxurious and calming space, welcoming all guests to savor their Southern experience there.

Read full story

Our Bucket List Family Trip to the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador

It’s hard to make one post on how wonderful our family trip to the Galápagos Islands were with Pikaia Lodge. We have stayed at and written for many hotels over the years yet Pikaia Lodge was, without doubt, one of our favorites of all-time. From the organized itineraries to the sweet staff to special accommodations for families with young kids to some of the most delicious food we have ever consumed, a traveler can simply not miss a trip to Pikaia Lodge in the Galápagos Islands of Ecuador.

Read full story

24 Hours in Quito, Ecuador with Kids

Spending twenty-four hours in Quito, Ecuador showed our family that Quito is way more than a gateway city to the Galápagos Islands; it’s a destination. Our family enjoyed every moment in Quito and at the beautiful Casa Gangotena hotel, with its ideal location in Old Town steps from all of the action of the city. If traveling with a family to Quito whether you are or are not in route to the Galapagos Islands as your final destination, this destination is one not to miss!

Read full story

Give Back While on a Bucket List Trip to the Galápagos Islands

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Pikaia Lodge offers an amazing trek choice for the environmentally conscious, physically active and adventurous traveler. It is at this lodge that you can seek close close contact with the unique natural wonders of the Galapagos, alongside comfortable settings and remote privacy. With the lodge being perched on an extinct volcano crater, it offers one of the most spectacular viewpoints in the Galapagos.

Read full story

For a Limited Time, Earn 95,000 Bonus Points towards a Delta Airlines Flight

Affiliate link in article; special offer valid until 11/14/2022. For the last several years, Logan and I have used the Chase Sapphire credit card, a card that we put the majority of our purchases on to gain points. However, bad habits die hard and while I could have reaped the travel benefits from the card, it was easy for me to cash in those points for Amazon purchases instead. In fact, since I can remember, I have checked the “Points toward Amazon Purchases” box, feeling like my Amazon purchases were “free”. While the Chase Sapphire Preferred card does offer many travel benefits, I never used them as I should. Fast-forward to 2022.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this Hotel

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Showcasing Cincinnati’s cutting-edge style, The Summit Hotel, referred to as The Summit, is located just a few minutes north of the Ohio River in Madisonville, a Cincinnati neighborhood. Find inspiration at The Summit, whether it comes from exploring their collection of commissioned contemporary art, choosing a book from their well-stocked library or sampling a flight of local beers at Overlook Kitchen + Bar.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare Costs

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: An elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, Windsor Court Hotel offers the quintessential four-star New Orleans experience. Choose from 316 luxury guest rooms and suites, boasting a recent $15 million renovation. Enjoy the comforts of a private balcony or bay window overlooking the Mississippi River or city skyline views. Onsite amenities at the pet-friendly palace include an on-the-go eatery, fine dining fare – from afternoon tea to weekend brunch, a classic cocktail lounge featuring live jazz, a 65-foot saltwater pool with a cabana-style bar, and a full-service, luxury spa.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA

We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.

Read full story

A Week with Kids in Edinburgh, Scotland

Accommodations and some meals were gifted by Dalmahoy Country Club and Hotel. Tickets were gifted by Camera Obscura and Red Bus Bistro. All views are our own. Matthew 7:24-25: Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on a rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.

Read full story
Hendersonville, NC

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin Patch

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. In the Carolinas, the weather is cooling and it's starting to feel like fall - time to pick some pumpkins! We were so impressed by our experience picking pumpkins any Nix Pumpkin Patch, right across the state line into North Carolina from Upstate South Carolina. This pumpkin patch offers you-pick opportunities as well as already-cut pumpkins that would be perfect for fall home decor.

Read full story

My Opinion: Disney World Isn't our Happiest Place on Earth

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Don’t publicly shame me. Don’t use Harry Potter’s wizardry against my family, and don’t tell me that I’m depriving my sons from the iconic It’s a Small World ride.

Read full story
37 comments
Louisville, KY

A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky

Accommodations, dining and tickets were gifted by Go to Louisville. All views are our own. On Thursday morning, we loaded the plane to Louisville, KY, the home of bourbon, baseball bats and Birds to ride on. It was a big milestone: ten years of marriage and so we were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit my husband Logan’s birthplace of Louisville (pronounced LOO-a-vul).

Read full story
5 comments
Greenville, SC

Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.

Read full story
Yosemite National Park, CA

This Yosemite Hotel Provides At-Risk Youth with Employment Opportunities

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Evergreen Lodge, providing a century of adventure in Yosemite, is a classic resort nestled in the woods bordering Yosemite National Park. Enjoy your own cabin minutes from the national park, providing the perfect mix of recreation, relaxation and indulgence.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to Charity

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: A boutique hotel located just steps from Union Square in San Francisco, Hotel Spero features 236 spacious guest rooms, including 23 suites. Having recently been renovated, Hotel Spero offers a unique soul and spirit by blending its storied past with modern comforts. Unwind in the contemporary guest accommodations like the City View Deluxe guestrooms that feature sweeping views of The City or experience the tranquility of the Serenity Suite. Enjoy the grand historic lobby along with a top-of-the-line fitness center.

Read full story
Bryson City, NC

Soak in a Tub Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains for a Good Cause

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Unplug. Unwind. Unhosted. Lakeview at Fontana in beautiful, mountainous Bryson City, North Carolina, invites guests to soak up nature and invites nature lovers to come experience magic. Fresh mountain air and open spaces invite guests to kick back and relax while enjoying the comforts of home.

Read full story

Hire a Photographer While Traveling with Flytographer

This photo shoot was sponsored at a discount; all opinions are my own. I’ve shared before how Flytographer was our go-to option for capturing gorgeous pictures of our families personal travels.

Read full story

This Iconic Hotel in Bermuda Delivered Holiday Meals to Local Police and Fire and Rescue Services

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go:Hamilton Princess is a luxury urban resort overlooking the stunning blue waters of a breathtaking harbor. Located only a 5-minute walk away from downtown Hamilton, Bermuda, Hamilton Princess is a premier business hotel during the week and a perfect long-weekend getaway experience for leisure travelers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy