Stay in Mystic, Connecticut and Help Local Non-Profits

Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBagX_0jIoYDDV00
Photo byMeg James

#hosted by The Whaler’s Inn; opinions are my own

We’ve spent most of our holiday weekends visiting international good hotels more recently, yet there was one hotel in Mystic, Connecticut that I knew I had to visit in-person for myself once I discovered it: The Whaler’s Inn. This coastal-themed hotel located smack in the heart of downtown Mystic is quaint, comfortable and the best place to rest whilst exploring this New England town.

The Shipwright’s Daughter

We were welcomed to The Whaler’s Inn with a warm meal at their on-site restaurant, The Shipwright’s Daughter. From the beet-infused old-fashioned to steak and speciality hamburgers, we loved our dining experience and the views from the restaurant. We highly recommend the sourdough bread plate with delicious homemade pumpkin butter and the potato stack steak frites were out of this world, ending the meal with the flourless chocolate cake. Located across the street from shoppes and the water, we walked the drawbridge Christmas light-lined path to see what in Mystic we would get to explore the next day.

The Mallory Suite in the 1865 House

We were so excited to experience the accommodations at The Whaler’s Inn because the layout of the rooms in The Mallory Suite is perfect for a family with young kids. The suite, which is located in a detached historic house from the main hotel, offered a main bedroom with a second bedroom filled with bunk beds and a jack-and-jill bathroom layout. Bunk beds are always our bros’ favorite sleeping arrangements so they were so excited!

When not in the room, we relaxed in the beautiful lobby which offered complimentary tea, coffee and homemade chocolate cookies. We really enjoyed the gift shop, boasting locally-made Mystic items. In between touring the local streets, we would regroup at the fireplace warming up for the next event.

Downtown Mystic

How precious downtown Mystic is! With a short walk to the Bascule Bridge and views of the Mystic River which flows into the Atlantic Ocean, the coastal vibe of this sweet town was so great. The Main Street is lined with so many great locally-owned shoppes and eateries. Some of our favorite shoppes that we enjoyed were Mystic Knotwork, Adventure Mystic, Bank Square Books and Fat Face clothing.

There were so many great restaurant options for all meals! We enjoyed custom-made doughnuts at Young Buns Doughnuts, a subsidiary of Sift Bake Shop, an equally wonderful bakery. That afternoon, we made a stop at Bank & Bridge brewery, a super cool brewery made in an old bank. The bros watched Sunday football with us and played board games while we enjoyed their locally-made beer (the Noel Apparition was so delicious as we prep for the holiday season!)

We couldn’t make a visit to Mystic, CT without trying world-famous Mystic Pizza, made popular from the ’80’s movie, Mystic Pizza. It was such an experience seeing all of the images from the movie on the wall in the restaurant.

Other Local Gems

A true breakfast gem we discovered is Kitchen Little, located at a nearby marina. This simple, no frills locally-run restaurant was warm, inviting and had the sweetest staff. All patrons there seemed to know the owners, so we knew from the start that this was a great local selection. We enjoyed bacon, eggs, grilled blueberry muffins and the comforts of home. Highly recommend! For dinner, we chose Red36, also located on a marina, which boasted seafood dishes. The bros had delicious salmon burgers and we enjoyed dishes that had lobster, clams, mussels and shrimp.

Giving Back

The Whaler’s Inn isn’t just a wonderful hotel, they also give back to many. The inn is proud to support The Light House, a community-based program specializing in assisting students of all differences with real life experiences and opportunities. The Whaler’s Inn partners with The Light House, offering job seekers opportunities to learn the different positions within the hotel. The job seekers spend 3-hours, 2-days a week at the Inn working in various departments.

In addition, instead of plastic bottles of water, The Whaler’s Inn puts complimentary cartons of eco-friendly water in each room that serves a purpose. Everybody Water is a locally women-owned company dedicated to uplifting women and girls globally by supporting clean water infrastructure projects that free them from carrying water, giving them the time to attend school, earn incomes and dream big.

Don’t miss this coastal New England gem that is just so good!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mystic# connecticut# coastal# ocean# hotel

Comments / 0

Published by

If you're going to go, go and do good! Sharing hotels around the world that give back to charities, ministries and their local communities.

Greenville, SC
1566 followers

More from Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina Inn

Go: Enjoy true Southern hospitality through a stay at Relais & Chateaux property, The Fearrington House Inn. Offering a long list of amenities access to a beautifully curated garden, the inn offers standard rooms, deluxe rooms, superior suites and grand suites all with the comforts of home. The inn has created a luxurious and calming space, welcoming all guests to savor their Southern experience there.

Read full story

Our Bucket List Family Trip to the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador

It’s hard to make one post on how wonderful our family trip to the Galápagos Islands were with Pikaia Lodge. We have stayed at and written for many hotels over the years yet Pikaia Lodge was, without doubt, one of our favorites of all-time. From the organized itineraries to the sweet staff to special accommodations for families with young kids to some of the most delicious food we have ever consumed, a traveler can simply not miss a trip to Pikaia Lodge in the Galápagos Islands of Ecuador.

Read full story

24 Hours in Quito, Ecuador with Kids

Spending twenty-four hours in Quito, Ecuador showed our family that Quito is way more than a gateway city to the Galápagos Islands; it’s a destination. Our family enjoyed every moment in Quito and at the beautiful Casa Gangotena hotel, with its ideal location in Old Town steps from all of the action of the city. If traveling with a family to Quito whether you are or are not in route to the Galapagos Islands as your final destination, this destination is one not to miss!

Read full story

Give Back While on a Bucket List Trip to the Galápagos Islands

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Pikaia Lodge offers an amazing trek choice for the environmentally conscious, physically active and adventurous traveler. It is at this lodge that you can seek close close contact with the unique natural wonders of the Galapagos, alongside comfortable settings and remote privacy. With the lodge being perched on an extinct volcano crater, it offers one of the most spectacular viewpoints in the Galapagos.

Read full story

For a Limited Time, Earn 95,000 Bonus Points towards a Delta Airlines Flight

Affiliate link in article; special offer valid until 11/14/2022. For the last several years, Logan and I have used the Chase Sapphire credit card, a card that we put the majority of our purchases on to gain points. However, bad habits die hard and while I could have reaped the travel benefits from the card, it was easy for me to cash in those points for Amazon purchases instead. In fact, since I can remember, I have checked the “Points toward Amazon Purchases” box, feeling like my Amazon purchases were “free”. While the Chase Sapphire Preferred card does offer many travel benefits, I never used them as I should. Fast-forward to 2022.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this Hotel

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Showcasing Cincinnati’s cutting-edge style, The Summit Hotel, referred to as The Summit, is located just a few minutes north of the Ohio River in Madisonville, a Cincinnati neighborhood. Find inspiration at The Summit, whether it comes from exploring their collection of commissioned contemporary art, choosing a book from their well-stocked library or sampling a flight of local beers at Overlook Kitchen + Bar.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare Costs

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: An elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, Windsor Court Hotel offers the quintessential four-star New Orleans experience. Choose from 316 luxury guest rooms and suites, boasting a recent $15 million renovation. Enjoy the comforts of a private balcony or bay window overlooking the Mississippi River or city skyline views. Onsite amenities at the pet-friendly palace include an on-the-go eatery, fine dining fare – from afternoon tea to weekend brunch, a classic cocktail lounge featuring live jazz, a 65-foot saltwater pool with a cabana-style bar, and a full-service, luxury spa.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA

We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.

Read full story
Hawaii State

This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.

Read full story
2 comments

A Week with Kids in Edinburgh, Scotland

Accommodations and some meals were gifted by Dalmahoy Country Club and Hotel. Tickets were gifted by Camera Obscura and Red Bus Bistro. All views are our own. Matthew 7:24-25: Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on a rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.

Read full story
Hendersonville, NC

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin Patch

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. In the Carolinas, the weather is cooling and it's starting to feel like fall - time to pick some pumpkins! We were so impressed by our experience picking pumpkins any Nix Pumpkin Patch, right across the state line into North Carolina from Upstate South Carolina. This pumpkin patch offers you-pick opportunities as well as already-cut pumpkins that would be perfect for fall home decor.

Read full story
Walland, TN

Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related Causes

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the sun rises over the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the morning mist fades to unveil one of America’s greatest hidden treasures, Blackberry Farm, a Relais & Châteaux resort in Walland, Tennessee. Its 4,200 acres have been a mountain haven and tranquil escape for family, friends and guests for more than 80 years as it evolved into a luxurious resort of breathtaking scenery, decadent cuisine and pleasurable pastimes. Today, as one of America’s most celebrated intimate luxury hotels Blackberry beckons discerning guests who aspire to escape modern-day frenzy and slip into a Blackberry® state of mind.

Read full story

My Opinion: Disney World Isn't our Happiest Place on Earth

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Don’t publicly shame me. Don’t use Harry Potter’s wizardry against my family, and don’t tell me that I’m depriving my sons from the iconic It’s a Small World ride.

Read full story
37 comments
Concord, NC

Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So Many

The boys and I were so excited to experience Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor water park, in Concord, North Carolina, just outside of Charlotte. While there are many locations of Great Wolf Lodge throughout the country, the Concord location is close enough to us for a day trip. We packed our swimsuits, towels and set off on a fun adventure that we could feel really good about. Not only is Great Wolf Lodge is a fun childhood experience, it also does so much good for its communities around the U.S.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky

Accommodations, dining and tickets were gifted by Go to Louisville. All views are our own. On Thursday morning, we loaded the plane to Louisville, KY, the home of bourbon, baseball bats and Birds to ride on. It was a big milestone: ten years of marriage and so we were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit my husband Logan’s birthplace of Louisville (pronounced LOO-a-vul).

Read full story
5 comments
Adairsville, GA

This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS Atlanta

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking to unplug on 3,000 acres in North Georgia? If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, inspired by nature or intrigued by history, Barnsley Resort will be your cup of tea.

Read full story
1 comments
Greenville, SC

Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.

Read full story
Yosemite National Park, CA

This Yosemite Hotel Provides At-Risk Youth with Employment Opportunities

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Evergreen Lodge, providing a century of adventure in Yosemite, is a classic resort nestled in the woods bordering Yosemite National Park. Enjoy your own cabin minutes from the national park, providing the perfect mix of recreation, relaxation and indulgence.

Read full story
Chesapeake Beach, MD

This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy