Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina Inn

The Fearrington House Inn

Go: Enjoy true Southern hospitality through a stay at Relais & Chateaux property, The Fearrington House Inn . Offering a long list of amenities access to a beautifully curated garden, the inn offers standard rooms, deluxe rooms, superior suites and grand suites all with the comforts of home. The inn has created a luxurious and calming space, welcoming all guests to savor their Southern experience there.

Explore Fearrington Village surrounding the inn equipped with shoppes, dining options and more. From The Shops at Fearrington offering home decor to books and children’s gifts, travelers will love the convenience of shopping right outside of the inn. Choose from fine dining and afternoon tea options as well as casual dining choices and even a seasonal beer garden.

If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway while visiting The Fearrington House Inn , consider time at the on-site spa offering various services that will treat any traveler. Walk the pristine gardens with a new book in-hand, unwinding in a tranquil space. With nearby barnyard animals and beautifully-maintained grounds, spend your days savoring The Fearrington House Inn .

And Do Good: Fearrington is very involved with their local community. Through several food drives and fundraisers for CORA, a local North Carolina non-profit organization that serves local residents facing food insecurity, Fearrington is able to make a difference during the holiday seasons. They have also led book drives through McIntyre’s Books with Chatham County Literacy and worked with the local school system to bring authors to schools.

During the pandemic, the on-site restaurant made meals for the UNC Hospital staff.