Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this Hotel

Go: Showcasing Cincinnati’s cutting-edge style, The Summit Hotel, referred to as The Summit, is located just a few minutes north of the Ohio River in Madisonville, a Cincinnati neighborhood. Find inspiration at The Summit, whether it comes from exploring their collection of commissioned contemporary art, choosing a book from their well-stocked library or sampling a flight of local beers at Overlook Kitchen + Bar.
At The Summit, guest rooms and suites are contemporary, colorful retreats packed with all the high-tech essentials you need for work and play. Whether you choose a Deluxe King room offering a California king bed or a Corner Junior Suite, offering floor-to-ceiling windows an ample space, all travelers will find the ideal accommodations for them at The Summit.
Overlook Kitchen + Bar is a go-to for cocktails made with fresh, local ingredients and irresistible dishes featuring local, seasonal produce and artisan meats. On-site is also The Market, boasting rich wood textures, stunning views and comfortable seating for a quick meal. Grab a coffee on-the-go at Brew & Barrel before you head off to explore the city of Cincinnati.
And Do Good: The Summit is proud to support the United Pet Fund, in honor of Maxwell, a Golden Retriever that has had a big impact, signified by a golden dog statue which can be found around the hotel grounds.
After succumbing to cancer, Maxwell’s family founded the United Pet Fund which now has a warehouse distribution center stocked full of donated pet food, kitty litter, dog toys and more. The owner of The Summit’s close ties to Maxwell are made clear by a statue of Maxwell being offered for purchase at the hotel with all funds going back to the United Pet Fund.
Book your stay at The Summit and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://www.thesummithotel.com.
