Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this Hotel

The Summit Hotel

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Showcasing Cincinnati’s cutting-edge style, The Summit Hotel , referred to as The Summit , is located just a few minutes north of the Ohio River in Madisonville, a Cincinnati neighborhood. Find inspiration at The Summit , whether it comes from exploring their collection of commissioned contemporary art, choosing a book from their well-stocked library or sampling a flight of local beers at Overlook Kitchen + Bar.

At The Summit , guest rooms and suites are contemporary, colorful retreats packed with all the high-tech essentials you need for work and play. Whether you choose a Deluxe King room offering a California king bed or a Corner Junior Suite, offering floor-to-ceiling windows an ample space, all travelers will find the ideal accommodations for them at The Summit .

Overlook Kitchen + Bar is a go-to for cocktails made with fresh, local ingredients and irresistible dishes featuring local, seasonal produce and artisan meats. On-site is also The Market, boasting rich wood textures, stunning views and comfortable seating for a quick meal. Grab a coffee on-the-go at Brew & Barrel before you head off to explore the city of Cincinnati.

And Do Good: The Summit is proud to support the United Pet Fund , in honor of Maxwell, a Golden Retriever that has had a big impact, signified by a golden dog statue which can be found around the hotel grounds.

After succumbing to cancer, Maxwell’s family founded the United Pet Fund which now has a warehouse distribution center stocked full of donated pet food, kitty litter, dog toys and more. The owner of The Summit’ s close ties to Maxwell are made clear by a statue of Maxwell being offered for purchase at the hotel with all funds going back to the United Pet Fund .