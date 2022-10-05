This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Anzk_0iN1JFR200
Grand Hyatt Kauai

Location: Kaua‘i, Hawaii

Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai

Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.

Choose one of the 604 classic Hawaiian guest rooms with a private balcony/lanai, experience a traditional Luau or enjoy the award-winning on-site contemporary Hawaiian restaurant, Tidepools. In addition, Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa offers several dining options where guests can enjoy various types of food with impeccable service and views.

Kids will enjoy Camp Hyatt for Keiki, the on-site kids programming for kids aged 3-12 offering activities such as shell bracelet making, hula lessons, palm frond weaving, arts and crafts and so much more. While kids are at Camp Hyattt, parents can enjoy Anara Spa, an open-air setting, maximizing on Kauai’s ideal climate and beauty.

In addition, consider a catamaran tour, a remote area ATV ride, horseback riding, a movie location tour and so many other unique excursions offered near Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa.

And Do Good: Since closing in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, all colleagues of Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa received a nearly monthly dinner giveaway created by the resort’s chef.

These dinner giveaways for employees, with sometimes as many as 900 salads with greens from Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa’s garden, blessed the families of the resort’s staff members. Any excess lettuce from their hydroponic garden has additionally been given to employees.

During the month of November 2020, the monthly giveaway accompanied a choice of either a turkey or ham for each Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa associate and was distributed in a drive-thru format.

To book your stay at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# kauai# hawaii# employees# hotels# usa

Comments / 1

Published by

If you're going to go, go and do good! Sharing hotels around the world that give back to charities, ministries and their local communities.

Greenville, SC
1464 followers

More from Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Savannah, GA

Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA

We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.

Read full story

A Week with Kids in Edinburgh, Scotland

Accommodations and some meals were gifted by Dalmahoy Country Club and Hotel. Tickets were gifted by Camera Obscura and Red Bus Bistro. All views are our own. Matthew 7:24-25: Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on a rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.

Read full story
Hendersonville, NC

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin Patch

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. In the Carolinas, the weather is cooling and it's starting to feel like fall - time to pick some pumpkins! We were so impressed by our experience picking pumpkins any Nix Pumpkin Patch, right across the state line into North Carolina from Upstate South Carolina. This pumpkin patch offers you-pick opportunities as well as already-cut pumpkins that would be perfect for fall home decor.

Read full story
Walland, TN

Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related Causes

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the sun rises over the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the morning mist fades to unveil one of America’s greatest hidden treasures, Blackberry Farm, a Relais & Châteaux resort in Walland, Tennessee. Its 4,200 acres have been a mountain haven and tranquil escape for family, friends and guests for more than 80 years as it evolved into a luxurious resort of breathtaking scenery, decadent cuisine and pleasurable pastimes. Today, as one of America’s most celebrated intimate luxury hotels Blackberry beckons discerning guests who aspire to escape modern-day frenzy and slip into a Blackberry® state of mind.

Read full story

My Opinion: Disney World Isn't our Happiest Place on Earth

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Don’t publicly shame me. Don’t use Harry Potter’s wizardry against my family, and don’t tell me that I’m depriving my sons from the iconic It’s a Small World ride.

Read full story
37 comments
Concord, NC

Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So Many

The boys and I were so excited to experience Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor water park, in Concord, North Carolina, just outside of Charlotte. While there are many locations of Great Wolf Lodge throughout the country, the Concord location is close enough to us for a day trip. We packed our swimsuits, towels and set off on a fun adventure that we could feel really good about. Not only is Great Wolf Lodge is a fun childhood experience, it also does so much good for its communities around the U.S.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky

Accommodations, dining and tickets were gifted by Go to Louisville. All views are our own. On Thursday morning, we loaded the plane to Louisville, KY, the home of bourbon, baseball bats and Birds to ride on. It was a big milestone: ten years of marriage and so we were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit my husband Logan’s birthplace of Louisville (pronounced LOO-a-vul).

Read full story
5 comments
Adairsville, GA

This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS Atlanta

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking to unplug on 3,000 acres in North Georgia? If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, inspired by nature or intrigued by history, Barnsley Resort will be your cup of tea.

Read full story
Greenville, SC

Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.

Read full story
Yosemite National Park, CA

This Yosemite Hotel Provides At-Risk Youth with Employment Opportunities

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Evergreen Lodge, providing a century of adventure in Yosemite, is a classic resort nestled in the woods bordering Yosemite National Park. Enjoy your own cabin minutes from the national park, providing the perfect mix of recreation, relaxation and indulgence.

Read full story
Chesapeake Beach, MD

This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to Charity

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: A boutique hotel located just steps from Union Square in San Francisco, Hotel Spero features 236 spacious guest rooms, including 23 suites. Having recently been renovated, Hotel Spero offers a unique soul and spirit by blending its storied past with modern comforts. Unwind in the contemporary guest accommodations like the City View Deluxe guestrooms that feature sweeping views of The City or experience the tranquility of the Serenity Suite. Enjoy the grand historic lobby along with a top-of-the-line fitness center.

Read full story
Alaska State

Support Charities like Night of Hope through a Stay at this Alaskan Resort

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go:Alyeska Resort is Alaska’s premier year-round destination featuring over 300-rooms, many fine dining experiences, a saltwater pool, ski mountain and soon to open 50,000 sq. ft. Alyeska Nordic Spa. Whether summer or winter, Alyeska is the perfect base camp for endless adventure and relaxation.

Read full story
2 comments
Bryson City, NC

Soak in a Tub Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains for a Good Cause

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Unplug. Unwind. Unhosted. Lakeview at Fontana in beautiful, mountainous Bryson City, North Carolina, invites guests to soak up nature and invites nature lovers to come experience magic. Fresh mountain air and open spaces invite guests to kick back and relax while enjoying the comforts of home.

Read full story

Hire a Photographer While Traveling with Flytographer

This photo shoot was sponsored at a discount; all opinions are my own. I’ve shared before how Flytographer was our go-to option for capturing gorgeous pictures of our families personal travels.

Read full story

This Prague Hotel is Focused on Reducing Waste Water

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Offering a green oasis in the heart of The Golden City, Mosaic House Design Hotel is hidden away inside the lively and electrifying metropolis of Prague. This urban oasis offers rooms from standard size to a penthouse suite. In addition, MOOo Downtown Luxury Apartments are apart of the family of Mosaic House Design Hotel, offering fully-equipped kitchen, living room and 1-3 bedroom spaces.

Read full story

Use Hotel Rewards Points to Make an Impact Against Nationwide Poverty with Sofitel®

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Whether located in the heart of a bustling city like Paris, London, New York or Sydney, or nestled away in the quieter landscapes of Morocco, Egypt, French Polynesia or Thailand, every Sofitel address is a call to indulge in—and celebrate—the pleasures of life. To live the French way.

Read full story

This Iconic Hotel in Bermuda Delivered Holiday Meals to Local Police and Fire and Rescue Services

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go:Hamilton Princess is a luxury urban resort overlooking the stunning blue waters of a breathtaking harbor. Located only a 5-minute walk away from downtown Hamilton, Bermuda, Hamilton Princess is a premier business hotel during the week and a perfect long-weekend getaway experience for leisure travelers.

Read full story
Clemson, SC

This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages Dreams

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Come visit The Shepherd Hotel, a boutique hotel in Clemson, South Carolina (Go Tigers!) Crafted to celebrate the feeling of coming home, their sophisticated guest rooms offer curated amenities, custom furnishings, and original artwork. Outside of campus activities, explore all Clemson has to offer, from kayaking Lake Hartwell to the nearby Swamp Fox Distillery. Stay on-site and savor delicacies at Delish Sisters or head to Thomas Bar for an evening nightcap.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy