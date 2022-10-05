This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Grand Hyatt Kauai

Location: Kaua‘i, Hawaii

Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai

Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.

Choose one of the 604 classic Hawaiian guest rooms with a private balcony/lanai, experience a traditional Luau or enjoy the award-winning on-site contemporary Hawaiian restaurant, Tidepools. In addition, Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa offers several dining options where guests can enjoy various types of food with impeccable service and views.

Kids will enjoy Camp Hyatt for Keiki, the on-site kids programming for kids aged 3-12 offering activities such as shell bracelet making, hula lessons, palm frond weaving, arts and crafts and so much more. While kids are at Camp Hyattt, parents can enjoy Anara Spa, an open-air setting, maximizing on Kauai’s ideal climate and beauty.

In addition, consider a catamaran tour, a remote area ATV ride, horseback riding, a movie location tour and so many other unique excursions offered near Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa.

And Do Good: Since closing in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, all colleagues of Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa received a nearly monthly dinner giveaway created by the resort’s chef.

These dinner giveaways for employees, with sometimes as many as 900 salads with greens from Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa’s garden, blessed the families of the resort’s staff members. Any excess lettuce from their hydroponic garden has additionally been given to employees.

During the month of November 2020, the monthly giveaway accompanied a choice of either a turkey or ham for each Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa associate and was distributed in a drive-thru format.