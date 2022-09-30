Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related Causes

Blackberry Farm

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: As the sun rises over the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the morning mist fades to unveil one of America’s greatest hidden treasures, Blackberry Farm , a Relais & Châteaux resort in Walland, Tennessee. Its 4,200 acres have been a mountain haven and tranquil escape for family, friends and guests for more than 80 years as it evolved into a luxurious resort of breathtaking scenery, decadent cuisine and pleasurable pastimes. Today, as one of America’s most celebrated intimate luxury hotels Blackberry beckons discerning guests who aspire to escape modern-day frenzy and slip into a Blackberry® state of mind.

While you are at Blackberry Farm , you are encouraged to take part in the farm activities offered to learn about the land and the food it provides. You are encouraged to join Master Gardener John Coykendall in one of his talks about the old days of farming or the art of saving seeds. Take a Farmstead tasting tour and get a good overview of our farm and the opportunity to try some of our farmstead products. Make sure to sign up for a cooking demonstration with an artisan to learn their techniques of transforming local bounty into culinary delight.

Blackberry Farm ‘s renowned cuisine is definitely rooted in what comes from our farm as well as the region. Often described as Foothills Cuisine®, it wanders the line between refined and rugged, borrowing from both haute cuisine and the foods indigenous to Blackberry’s Smoky Mountain heritage. Guests have the delightful adventure of fulfilling their gourmet desires in three warmly inviting and wondrously inventive restaurants.

Regardless of the season, Blackberry Farm offers countless activities and adventures to fulfill your every desire. Pamper your mind and body at the Wellhouse, enjoy an Orvis-endorsed fly fishing while surrounded by the pristine tranquility of Hesse Creek, find yourself on a relaxing nature hike or freewheel down mountain byways and down country roads on a custom mountain bike.

Whether you select the intimate charm of a Historic or Estate Room, the legendary elegance of a spacious Singing Brook, Farmstead Cottage, or Holly Glade Suite, the luxurious comforts of a Hill Cottage, the sweeping views of a Carriage House Suite, or the privacy of a Home, Blackberry Farm ‘s accommodations offer a haven of carefree comfort.

And Do Good: The Blackberry Farm Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation. The mission of The Blackberry Farm Foundation is “to raise and administer funds to benefit charities for children, local and foodways-related causes”.

From their annual music concert series to food and wine events with renowned chefs and acclaimed vintners, special gatherings throughout the year at Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain allow the foundation to raise funds that go to support the charities they aid and to operate the Sam Beall Fellows program. Silent and live auctions at exclusive dinners are also sources of funding for the Foundation. These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that offer the chance to fly fish with your favorite celebrity, add an extraordinarily rare bottle of wine to your cellar, or welcome a famous musician as the entertainment for your personal event – with all of the proceeds benefitting carefully reviewed causes and programs.

Blackberry Farm is also grateful for generous donors and sponsors who make contributions directly to The Blackberry Farm Foundation .