This Yosemite Hotel Provides At-Risk Youth with Employment Opportunities

Evergreen Lodge

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Evergreen Lodge , providing a century of adventure in Yosemite, is a classic resort nestled in the woods bordering Yosemite National Park. Enjoy your own cabin minutes from the national park, providing the perfect mix of recreation, relaxation and indulgence.

Hire an experienced Yosemite guide to help you and your family have the time of your life exploring breathtaking Yosemite. Enjoy classic California cuisine and a plunge into the salt water pool and hot tub, surrounding my sprawling trees at Evergreen Lodge .

Accommodations provide fully-furnished cabins, perfect for year-round Yosemite events, with 5 different types of cabins available and 20 custom camping sites. Enjoy the Main Lodge, Tavern and Pool Bar for dining needs and indulgences, and stop by the General Store & Gift Shop to pick up a trinket from your stay.

Explore the Yosemite area with specialty-curated travel itineraries, from Stagecoach Road Naturalist Hike and Yosemite Valley Tour to a unique Glass Blowing Experience at Evergreen. Young and old explorers of Yosemite National Park will find something to treasure at the iconic Evergreen Lodge .

For continued opportunities exploring the area, consider a stay at their sister resort, the new Rush Creek Lodge.

And Do Good: Evergreen Lodge is a social enterprise, focusing on its social impact to its community beyond just its business goals. Through their social mission, Evergreen Lodge opens doors for promising Northern California youth seeking job and life skills through their Youth Program.

Evergreen Lodge ’s staff includes a group of high-potential young adults from urban backgrounds who work as paid seasonal interns. They leave the city and their normal lives behind and come to live and work in the mountains. Not only do they learn a specific trade, they are also able to live in a supportive community and enjoy outdoor experiences that challenge, motivate and inspire them.

The Youth Program has been in operation since the acquisition of the Lodge in 2002 and guests can feel good knowing that, by staying with Evergreen Lodge , they are helping young people to gain experience they would not otherwise have access to.