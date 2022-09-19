Chesapeake Beach, MD

This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital

Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F83aD_0i1gibOu00
The Inn at Perry Cabin

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.

If you are visiting the resort to sail, you can choose adventure by sailing the Miles River to Chesapeake Bay. Landlubbers can explore the gardens of the Inn at Perry Cabin or hop on a bicycle and tour beautiful, historic St. Miles.

Tennis players can enjoy their class, green clay Har-Tru courts while golfers can challenge themselves on Inn at Perry Cabin‘s new 18-hole course. If you’re an adventurous eater, consider their menu of fresh, seasonal produce as well as locally-raised meats and poultry. By evening, Inn at Perry Cabin blossoms into a social hub where guests can gather and enjoy their beautiful surroundings.

The rooms and suites at Inn at Perry Cabin have old school charm but a classic, modern feel where simple rooms to water-view suites are available for travelers. While visiting, be sure to indulge at Spa at Perry Cabin and to focus on relaxing, rejuvenating and reviving.

And Do Good: When Inn at Perry Cabin had to temporarily close and furlough some employees due to COVID-19, this iconic Maryland hotel took it upon themselves to focus on doing good for their local community.

Their culinary team partnered with Feed The Front-MES to feed Front Line staff (heroes as they call them) every Friday for lunch. Some of their efforts included feeding the entire day shift staff at their local hospital a few times. In partnership with Great Gourmet, their culinary team graciously prepared and delivered 275 Maryland Crab Cakes to the day shift staff at the Easton Hospital.

To book your stay at Inn at Perry Cabin and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://innatperrycabin.com.

If you're going to go, go and do good! Sharing hotels around the world that give back to charities, ministries and their local communities.

