Support Charities like Night of Hope through a Stay at this Alaskan Resort

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Alyeska Resort

Go: Alyeska Resort is Alaska’s premier year-round destination featuring over 300-rooms, many fine dining experiences, a saltwater pool, ski mountain and soon to open 50,000 sq. ft. Alyeska Nordic Spa. Whether summer or winter, Alyeska is the perfect base camp for endless adventure and relaxation.

If traveling in winter consider excursions offered by Alyeska Resort from snowmobile tours to skiing and snowboarding and flightseeing, a helicopter ride boasting glacier views. Winter is also a spectacular time to get glimpses of the Northern Lights and to try some adventurous activities such as fat tire biking.

If spring travel to Alaska is more your speed, consider a dogsledding experience, downhill biking trails, an aerial tram ride, and opportunities for hiking. Regardless of the season, choose from standard rooms, deluxe rooms, summit rooms, junior suites, townhouse suites or the royal suite for your accommodations at Alyeska Resort . The resort boasts glacier views, Alaskan artwork, adventure packages and a helpful and informative on-site concierge.

When dining at Alyeska Resort , choose from several options from Sakura Asian Bistro, Bore Tide Deli & Bar, Aurora Bar and fancier Seven Glaciers. Other options are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, providing several family-friendly dining options that will be sure to offer something for everyone. Opening in phases, the brand-new Alyeska Nordic Spa offers indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy options with jaw-dropping scenery in the background.

A retail shop is available at Alyeska Resort , offering fine gifts and outdoor gear, where travelers can purchase one-of-a-kind Alaskan-made souvenirs, beer, wine and spirits, or the latest outdoor gear from top brands. Corporate event space and an amazing option for weddings and other private events is also available at Alyeska Resort .

And Do Good: Alyeska Resort is a proud supporter of charity organizations in Alaskan communities. The resort is proud to share its financial donations to worthy local organizations and boasts in sharing its commits to help others around the beautiful state.

Some of the many contributions over a one year-period to help local Alaskan communities from Alyeska Resort include Night of Hope Auction, Alaska Medical Missions Benefit Auction, Anchorage Mayor’s Charity Ball and Network for Women in Construction.