Hire a Photographer While Traveling with Flytographer

Flytographer

This photo shoot was sponsored at a discount; all opinions are my own.

I’ve shared before how Flytographer was our go-to option for capturing gorgeous pictures of our families personal travels.

Well as I prepared to launch Go and Do Good™ , a hotel directory featuring hotels that give back generously to charities, ministries and their local communities, I realized pretty quickly that I needed a professional photographer. In order to achieve my website goals, I needed professional quality photos that could be used by our web developer and for other documents like my media kit, my invoice and social media.

And so, Flytographer remembered flew to the rescue once again, becoming a source that I now rely on for business needs, too. In addition to capturing personal vacations, Flytographer offers professional photography services, ons that can be used for websites and other marketing material. And while the prices for professional photography through Flytographer are a bit higher, I knew the investment would be well worth the cost.

Whether you have a personal or business need in the year to come, consider Flytographer for your photography needs. You can find on their website a list of locations where their photographers are ready to capture your forever memories and their responsiveness, timeliness of returning the photos and professionalism are five stars.

If you’re looking to try Flytographer , you now can take $50 off your upcoming session (or buy a gift card for the future) by using code DOGOOD50.

