This Gorgeous Pray, Montana Hotel Partners with Casting for Recovery, a Local Non-Profit

Sage Lodge

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Your Greater Yellowstone adventure awaits at Sage Lodge . Located in Montana’s Paradise Valley, you can enjoy views along the banks of the Yellowstone River, just thirty five minutes from Yellowstone National Park.

It’s an idyllic headquarters where you can launch your day fly fishing, hiking, biking, hunting, cross-country skiing or relaxing in wonderful accommodations. Sage Lodge provides guest rooms and Ranch Houses which deliver pure Montana ambience. While visiting Sage Lodge , be sure to retreat to their full-service spa or the Fireside Room for a drink and a Montana-inspired meal.

Sage Lodge offers guest rooms perfect for any type of traveler, from a Lodge King to a 630 square foot Lodge Paradise King room, offering a private outdoor showcase with stunning views. If traveling with a group, consider the Ranch Houses, offering over 2,700 square feet of space and the coziness and warmth as if you’re right at home.

If visiting in the winter, take advantage of snowshoe rentals or skiing options located near Sage Lodge . You can also sit back and enjoy a winter private tour or a full-day wade as you learn more about wonderful Montana.

If visiting in warmer months, consider a Yellowstone private summer tour or fly fishing lessons. For animal enthusiasts, a llama day hike is a great opportunity to trek through the beautiful countryside.

Sage Lodge provides numerous excursions, regardless of when you visit. After all of that action, enjoy a day soaking at The Spa at Sage Lodge , with pools overlooking stunning mountain views. Be sure to consider a meal at one of the many dining options at Sage Lodge .

And Do Good: As a giant thank you to those who have been taking care of our communities on the front lines during COVID-19, Sage Lodge is offering an exclusive savings of 40% off their Best Available Rate to all healthcare professionals for stays in a Lodge King through the remainder of 2020, including a complimentary room upgrade and welcome drink at check-in. More than anyone, these individuals deserve some rest and relaxation, including outdoor adventures under Montana’s Big Sky and hours around the fire pits enjoying views of Emigrant Peak.

Additionally, Sage Lodge is partnering with Casting for Recovery to host their Sage Women, Waders & Wine package . Ten percent of all package sales will be donated to Casting for Recovery to help promote their programs which have been severely impacted by COVID-19.