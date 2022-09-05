This Inn Takes Pride in Giving to Local Northwest Michigan Charities

Chateau Chantal

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Family-owned and operated, Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn is located on a 65-acre estate on Old Mission Peninsula, this bed and breakfast offers some of the most stunning views of the Great Lakes. From each window of the B&B, guests can enjoy the East, West, Grand Traverse Bays, Power Island and rolling vineyards.

After undergoing impressive renovations in 2003, Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn added several more B&B units and a 2,000 sq. ft Hospitality Room for rentals and events. In addition, guests can enjoy Chateau Chantal ‘s winery, focusing on the production of Michigan wines, from Riesling, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and more.

Besides attending a special wine dinner at Chateau Chantal , a five-course wine dinner prepared in-house buy their Chef de Cuisine, guests can also join a tasting flight or pre-order wine to go from the vineyard.

Chateau Chantal has been named a retreat for gourmets who seek a food and wine holiday. Guests can also attend cooking classes, where lifestyle of family, friends, hospitality, wine and food go hand in hand.

And Do Good: Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn on Old Mission Peninsula just completed a month of contributions to local organizations providing COVID-19 related relief via a donation of 15% of their online sales during April in 2020. The company provided $6,567 worth of contributions to the following organizations: The Good Bowl Hospitality Worker Relief Fund, Northwest Michigan Health Services, NMCAA Meals on Wheels and The Crosshatch Artist Emergency Fund.

“ Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn wanted to identify and work with organizations that were providing critical relief to our fellow hospitality industry workers, the medical community, and those needing at-home services. We’re very proud to have been able to help in a small way during this time,” commented CEO Marie-Chantal Dalese.

Chateau Chantal has been hosting virtual tastings, cooking classes, and encouraging their guests to order products online and in Michigan grocery stores.