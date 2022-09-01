This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in Need

the Line DC

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Inspired by the District and housed inside a 110-year old historic church, the LINE DC is the product of a community effort by local chefs, bartenders, artists and cultural contributors.

the LINE DC delivers a uniquely rich way to experience the nation’s capital with sweeping views of DC from the rooftop. With an award-nominated chef heading up the LINE DC ‘s two restaurants and all-day cafe, enjoy eclectic dining experiences that only the LINE DC can offer.

Unique to the LINE DC , Full Service Radio was formed, a community radio station broadcasting live from the hotel lobby with over three dozen local hosts covering a mix of art, entertainment, music, food, politics, comedy, human interest and fiction. If you’re looking for fitness options, consider the LINE DC ‘s 1,600 sq. foot fitness center.

Enjoy pet-friendly hotel rooms, including a special, pet-centric rate which includes a donation to a DC pet nonprofit. Located in Adams Morgan neighborhood in DC, enjoy the city’s only 24-hour neighborhood with live music seven nights a week, all night diners, early morning coffee shops and midday shopping at local bookstores and vintage boutiques.

Area restaurants showcase DC’s diverse cultural population with a focus on Ethiopian, Salvadorian, Vietnamese, West African and many others.

And Do Good: the LINE DC has converted its lobby into a pickup location for Friends & Family Meal, an organization that collects food from restaurants and overstock from suppliers.

Hospitality workers who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 impacts are able to pick up free bags of groceries.