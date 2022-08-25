Baker's Cay Resort Honored First Responders with a Discount

Baker's Cay Resort

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Nestled on the largest of Florida Keys’ 1700+ islands, Baker’s Cay Resort delivers unparalleled views of Florida Bay located just one hour south of Miami in Key Largo. Baker’s Cay Resort offers an oasis for relaxation, adventure and pampering.

From their guest room and suites with comprehensive amenities and sweeping coastal views to pampering opportunities at their Greenhouse Salon, Baker’s Cay Resort is a playground for children of all ages. Cool off in their waterfall pools or try watersports, both ways to enjoy the many amenities of Baker’s Cay Resort . While visiting, explore the amazing coral reef native to the area.

Enjoy Calusa restaurant, set high above the island’s lush swath of hardwood hammocks, offering Caribbean-Creole cuisine and incredible ocean views.

Once you’ve soaked in the unforgettable beach experiences and the luxury resort amenities offered by a stay at Baker’s Cay Resort , be sure to explore the nearby area, which boasts local attractions such as Everglades National Park, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center and so much more!

And Do Good: Baker’s Cay Resort recognizes the heroic efforts of first responders and front-line heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore offering a special 50% discount to those who qualify. Baker’s Cay Resort invites healthcare professionals, first responders and educators to enjoy 50% off their Flexible Rate for up to two rooms nightly for stays from June 8 to December 23, 2020.