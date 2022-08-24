Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts Location

Omni Hotels and Resorts

Go: Omni strives to be more than just a place to stay, but an experience. Choose from one of several destinations around United States, Canada and Mexico to learn what Omni Hotels and Resorts can offer. From on-site restaurants involving local flavors to exceptional service being the standard, a go-to option that you can count on when traveling can be found here.

With many kid-friendly options available at all locations, Omni Hotels and Resorts makes for the perfect family destination to create lifelong memories.

And Do Good: Since launching Say Goodnight to Hunger in June 2016, Omni Hotels & Resorts has made a donation to Feeding America® that helps provide one meal for every completed stay. To date, nearly 18 million meals have been donated to help Feeding America provide nutritious meals for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities across the United States. All of our 60 Omni properties are actively participating by supporting food banks and pantries in their local communities where they live, work and play.

More than 42 million Americans live with limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe food, including 13 million children. One in seven Americans relies on food banks to feed themselves and their families. To help combat this national problem, Omni Hotels & Resorts is partnering with Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks that provides food and services to more than 42 million people annually, to make a meaningful impact in communities across the country.

Additionally, as the Official Hotel of the PGA TOUR®, Omni Hotels & Resorts will help provide four meals for a family in need for every birdie-or-better made during each PGA TOUR event. This past season we’ve donated over 222,000 meals through the local Feeding America food bank in each tournament’s home city.

Omni is committed to helping the local communities in which we are located, so these donations will directly benefit food banks in the 42 communities where Omni Hotels & Resorts’ 60 properties operate. For each completed stay at any participating Omni , regardless of how the reservation is made, Omni will donate one meal to a family in need.



Through this program, Omni hopes to Say Goodnight to Hunger for good.