This Galapagos Islands Hotel Uses its Profits to Employ a Teacher

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Pikaia Lodge offers an amazing trek choice for the environmentally conscious, physically active and adventurous traveler. It is at this lodge that you can seek close close contact with the unique natural wonders of the Galapagos, alongside comfortable settings and remote privacy. With the lodge being perched on an extinct volcano crater, it offers one of the most spectacular viewpoints in the Galapagos.

Due to its central location in the Galapagos, Pikaia Lodge provides the best way to explore Santa Cruz Island, the center of the islands, while still offering guided land and marine day programs. All of the islands of the Galapagos can be reached within short navigation times onboard the lodge’s private yacht named M/Y Pikaia I.

If you’re visiting the Galapagos Islands for wildlife viewing, Pikaia Lodge is located in the heart of its own private giant tortoise reserve. If scuba diving is an interest, Galapagos ranks annually as the best place to scuba dive alongside big animals. There are many day tours available for guests at Pikaia Lodge , from catch-and-release sport fishing to mountain biking or exploring on nearby beaches, spotting golden rays, marine iguanas and juvenile sharks.

From terrace rooms to pool suites, Pikaia Lodge has accommodations for any type of traveler. Panoramic floor to ceiling windows provide endless views of the National Park. Consider a lounge by their infinity pool or make reservations at their Evolution Restaurant, a contemporary-styled restaurant on-site offering Ecuadorian and international flavors.

Children are welcome at Pikaia Lodge , making this trek to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands a memorable family destination.

And Do Good: Besides placing the utmost focus on sustainability, Pikaia Lodge is also extremely socially responsible. For the past five years, Pikaia Lodge has employed an additional teacher for the local El Cascajo school. The lodge has become a partner of the school, assisting by donating materials to replace their church roof and for repaving the main road of the village. Pikaia Lodge organizes and promotes activities within the village and local students are invited to the lodge for science presentations.

The lodge sources many of its products through the local El Cascajo community and includes in their guest programs activities run by locals.