This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the Pandemic

Gray Barns

Go: GrayBarns is a historic boutique property located less than an hour away from New York City in Norwalk, Connecticut, and includes an Inn, Tavern and Mercantile. Its full name, GrayBarns on the Silvermine River, is derived from old legends of a silver mine in the area despite no silver having been found.

Consider overnight accommodations in GrayBarns ‘ Inn includes six beautifully appointed king suites, equipped with luxurious full baths, bedrooms and living areas. The rooms have kept intact the original post and beam structures, reclaimed wood and wide board oak floors. If considering a longer stay, GrayBarns ‘ Mercantile Apartments offer the comforts of home. If traveling with a bigger party, consider GrayBarns ‘ Millhouse option, a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on Guthrie Falls.

GrayBarns ‘ Tavern is a true gathering place for locals and guests seeking a destination culinary experience. In partnership with local farmers and purveyors, GrayBarns ‘ Tavern utilizes its own kitchen garden to enhance other seasonal ingredients.

To maintain the lifestyle, design and unique sense of place provided by GrayBarns , GrayGoods mercantile was formed, a shop selling homewares, linens, aprons, tote bags and other essentials. After a stay at GrayBarns , shop in person or online for keepsakes of your stay to bring home with you.

There is so much to do near GrayBarns in Norwalk, CT, including biking to take in the unique views of the Silvermine River, playing a round of 18-hole golf at nearby Pound Ridge Golf course or trying your hand at fishing.

If you choose not to leave GrayBarns , enjoy in-room wellness options or views of the iconic Silvermine waterfall.

And Do Good: GrayBarns ‘ main concern when the pandemic hit was the safety and welfare of their team and community. Given their access to local farms and purveyors, they were able to nourish the community by donating meals out of the Tavern and ramp up their takeout business to include delivery, family meals, and pantry boxes.

Additionally, they upped their online presence with GrayGoods , by redesigning the site and offering masks for sale. They worked with local women who were out of work due to the pandemic to sew our masks, which fulfilled a need for the immediate community and beyond.