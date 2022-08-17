Your Stay at this South Beach Hotel Helps Children in Zimbabwe through the Zara Center

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

The Betsy Hotel

Go: The Betsy Hotel , referred to warmly as The Betsy , not only is an award-winning beachfront property on iconic Ocean Drive on South Beach, it also is a destination with a purpose. This luxury boutique hotel has it all – plentiful amenities, extraordinary service, a top-notch kitchen and so much more.

The Betsy’s 130 luxury rooms and suites combine elegant design with the simplicity of a tropical hideout. With multiple dining options on-site, you can enjoy gourmet fare at LT Steak & Seafood or enjoy classics at a more casual option called The Alley. The rooftop pool offers endless views of Miami Beach and beyond that will provide endless relaxation and enjoyment.

Additionally, The Betsy offers a Wellness Garden & Spa providing various treatments from facials, massages and manis and pedis. Some of their signature services are the Wood Stone Ritual which utilizes chilled stones and the Coconut Hot Towel Facial, which will both cool you down in the Miami heat.

With stunning South Beach just steps away, umbrellas, lounge chairs, and towels are always available for guests of The Betsy along with attendants who are ready to see to requests. If you would prefer to hang inside, consider the Library, featuring wall-to-wall bookshelves stocked with literary gems and the sounds of classical music in the evenings. With art at the center of this family-owned hotel, end your evening stay while taking in the sounds of live jazz and latin rhythms in the Lobby.

Be sure to bring your dogs along, too, who are welcome to also enjoy their stay at The Betsy . Before ending your stay, be sure to marvel over the The Betsy Orb , a work of public art installed to connect two architecturally significant buildings: The Betsy Ross and The Carlton.

And Do Good: The Betsy’s corporate culture has programs to support education, the arts, conservation, youth and families in Miami – and beyond. The owners of this marvelous South Beach hotel founded the PG Family Foundation which supports Zara’s Center , a response to an increase in children orphaned due to AIDS and the deteriorating economic situation in Zimbabwe.

This after-school safe haven provides nourishment, recreation, work training, academic enrichment, medical care and artistic development to over 125 children in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

By choosing to stay at this award-winning boutique hotel, you are helping to support Zara’s Center and the work that is being done in Zimbabwe.

Even bringing your dog alongside for an overnight helps support a good cause, as dogs weighing over 40 pounds are charged a one-time $150 clearance fee with 50% of the fee going towards the Miami-Dade Animal Rescue.