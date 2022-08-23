Singita's Work with Trusts Make a Huge Impact

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Singita

Go: Dedicated to environmentally conscious hospitality, sustainable conservation and the empowerment of local communities, Singita meaning “place of miracles” was founded. Beginning with one single lodge, Singita now proudly operates fifteen luxury, award-winning lodges and camps, each offering a unique experience.

Singita offers lodges and camps in six regions across four countries in Africa, each focusing on a visitor’s reach with a positive impact on numerous conservation initiatives and community empowerment programs. As examples, consider Boulders Lodge in South Africa. Located along the banks of the Sand River in Singita’s privately owned reserve, this lodge was named after the ancient boulders which it rests on. Enjoy award-winning wine and tasting collections and enjoy the views from the expansive decks and hallways proudly showing off local wilderness.

In Zimbabwe, consider a trek to Malilangwe House , remotely located on Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve. Designed for families and friends, enjoy five bedrooms each with their own view decks and call this villa home for your African adventure. Tanzania offers Faru Faru Lodge , a 350,000-acre private reserve embodying a fresh take on African bush appeal and a new era of luxury wilderness safaris. And at Kataza House in Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, one can easily gorilla-trek all while providing families spacious suites to relax after a long day at the nearby national park.

All Singita lodges and camps offer expansive spaces and beauty of the reserves, limited guest and vehicles numbers, extraordinarily consistent game viewing and exceptional care for each guest during their stay. Guests leave a Singita safari being transformed for a lifetime and having made a contribution to the legacy of Africa.

And Do Good: With the goal of protecting and and preserving large areas of African wilderness for future generations, Singita is focused on social responsibility and sustainability to its core. Singita partners with three local trusts:

The Malilangwe Trust (Zimbabwe)

The Grumeti Fund (Tanzania)

Singita Lowveld Trust (South Africa)

Through these trusts, Singita has made lasting and worldwide impacts in these regions.