Singita Runs the Growing to Read Program for Local Youth

Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzsgz_0hJ2LZsQ00
Singita

Go: Dedicated to environmentally conscious hospitality, sustainable conservation and the empowerment of local communities, Singita meaning “place of miracles” was founded. Beginning with one single lodge, Singita now proudly operates fifteen luxury, award-winning lodges and camps, each offering a unique experience.

Singita offers lodges and camps in six regions across four countries in Africa, each focusing on a visitor’s reach with a positive impact on numerous conservation initiatives and community empowerment programs. As examples, consider Boulders Lodge in South Africa. Located along the banks of the Sand River in Singita’s privately owned reserve, this lodge was named after the ancient boulders which it rests on. Enjoy award-winning wine and tasting collections and enjoy the views from the expansive decks and hallways proudly showing off local wilderness.

In Zimbabwe, consider a trek to Malilangwe House, remotely located on Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve. Designed for families and friends, enjoy five bedrooms each with their own view decks and call this villa home for your African adventure. Tanzania offers Faru Faru Lodge, a 350,000-acre private reserve embodying a fresh take on African bush appeal and a new era of luxury wilderness safaris. And at Kataza Housein Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, one can easily gorilla-trek all while providing families spacious suites to relax after a long day at the nearby national park.

All Singita lodges and camps offer expansive spaces and beauty of the reserves, limited guest and vehicles numbers, extraordinarily consistent game viewing and exceptional care for each guest during their stay. Guests leave a Singita safari being transformed for a lifetime and having made a contribution to the legacy of Africa.

And Do Good: While many conservation and environmental sustainability efforts are being led at Singita properties, people and community are at the heart of their operations. In their community development statement, Singita focuses on the long-term goal to assist communities to thrive, both economically and socially.

Many of these activities begin with local youth, and so Singita has formed various projects such as the Holistic Early Child Development Support Program and the Singita Community Culinary School. Through these resources, Singita provides digital learning resources to enhance local education as well as helps promote sustainable daily living practices.

Ten thousand children have received three years of teaching under the guidance of the Growing to Read program at Singita Sabi Sand and Kruger National Park. Close to two thousand students and teachers have attended Singita Grumeti Fund’s Environmental Education courses at the Serengeti.

To book your stay at any Singita luxury property and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://singita.com.

If you're going to go, go and do good! Sharing hotels around the world that give back to charities, ministries and their local communities.

