The Good Work Foundation Runs a Digital Learning Center for South African Children

Londolozi

Go: This pioneer in South Africa’s original private game reserves will take your breath away. Londolozi is situated on the banks of the Sand River, in the heart of the Sabi Sand Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park in South Africa.

There are many elements of Londolozi that sets itself apart such as their world-famous Leopards of Londolozi and luxury safari experiences such as bathing in the Private Granite Suites as a herd of elephants walk by. Their five exquisite camps offer luxury accommodation and incredible views and cuisine.

Whether traveling as a family or for a couple’s stay, Londolozi offers several types of accommodations ideal for every traveler. While children under the age of 16 are not permitted without advance approval in some types of camps, other camps are family-friendly, such as their Pioneer Camp . Varty Camp and Founders Camp are larger, ideal for bigger parties, which welcome children six years and older. Tree Camp and the Private Granite Suites are reserved for adults only, which offer a sanctuary of elegance and simplicity.

Londolozi can help coordinate your trek while coordinating tours from Victoria Falls to Botswana as well as an in-depth look at Kruger Park. In addition to offering several types of luxury safari tours, from a honeymoon safari, to photographic safari and one specifically for kids, Londolozi is also known for their extraordinary cuisine and wellness retreat options.

And Do Good: Running luxury safaris isn’t the only thing that Londolozi is good at: focusing on social enterprise and giving back in their community is one of their biggest focuses.

Londolozi developed The Good Work Foundation, a digital learning center for children in their nearby community. To-date, 10,000 local children have been enrolled in their Open Learning Academies, a supplement learning system to their existing schooling. This academy helps prepare local students technically and emotionally for the thriving digital economy they will live and work in.

In addition, Londolozi shares all about their continual progress towards environmental conservation and social enterprise work in blog posts regularly. They have been on a 100-year long conversation journey and their effort’s of giving back are just beginning.