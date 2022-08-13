This Virginia Hotel Helped to Raise $61,000 for an Employee Relief Fund During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Primland

Go: Primland , the ultimate luxury mountain getaway, was developed in an eco-conscious manner to be a retreat for world-class golf, refined dining and outdoor activities.

From organic, locally grown ingredients in their food to the care in which every staff member takes of guests, you can quickly feel the heart behind the commitment of genuine hospitality at Primland . This Blue Ridge mountain resort exudes a sense of genuine comfort which is evident from their accommodation options on the property. From overnights at The Lodge to Pinnacle and Fairway Cottages and Mountain and Tree Homes, Primland has the perfect type of accommodations to fit any traveler.

When choosing activities for your stay at Primland , consider a round of golf at The Highland Course at Primland which boasts mountain views at every turn. Other outdoor, fresh air activities are available to be booked from sport shooting, archery, tomahawk throwing and so much more. Water activities in warmer months such as paddle boarding, fly fishing and kayaking are the perfect ways to experience the local quiet and secluded waterways.

If you came to Primland to relax, consider booking a treatment at The Spa at Primland or going for a low-key nature hike after yoga. Primland’s Observatory Dome offers unusual clarity of the night sky for stargazing. If your children are joining you, be sure to enjoy weekly activities provided for them complimentary with your stay.

Food is one of life’s greatest pleasures at Primland , so select one of their several dining options and be prepared to taste the amazing flavors of the Virginia Highlands. You can experience a fancier dining experience at a resort causal option or a more casual saloon dining room which often boasts live bluegrass music concerts and a rustic setting on the second floor of former horse stables.

And Do Good: Primland has long been a supporter of their local community and many select organizations. From hosting two annual charity golf tournaments to participating in several giveaways to benefit charitable functions, the heart behind Primland always shows.

In the past, Primland has contributed cash donations to organizations that fit their mission locally such as local fire/rescue squads, the Patrick County Education Foundation and Virginia Tech College of Natural Resources.

Most recently, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Primland provided more than 2400 lunches to students and staff in the community for the eight weeks in 2020 when schools and businesses were shuttered. They additionally helped raise over $61,000 through their Primland Cares Auction for their employee relief fund, which benefits staff members who were impacted by their temporary closing.

Special for graduates in spring 2020, Primland created the “Graduation Special” whereby graduates could enjoy a free Primland activity with a paying guest (golf round, shoot sporting clays, ride RTV trails, etc.).