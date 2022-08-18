Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 Families

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Hotel Valley Ho

Go: Iconic Hotel Valley Ho offers it all, offering a cool, minimalist style and preserved mid-century feel. After reopening in 2005 with notable additions such as their spa and pool, this hotel takes being cool to the next level.

Perfectly situated in downtown Scottsdale, Hotel Valley Ho is steps away from inventive dining, vibrant culture and trendy nightlife. Select from various accommodations offerings, from vibrant-colored rooms to suites with floor-to-ceiling glass. You can choose to stay in The Tower , the ultimate boutique experience or The Hotel , their signature guest room with a unique flair.

Lounge under palms at the OH Pool or reserve a guest room, cabana or daybed with pool access through their serene OHasis Pool offering. Enjoy all day eats at their OH Pool bar or order a round or two of cocktails poolside.

If you came to unwind, consider booking treatments at VH Spa , a great way to beautify and detoxify. If dining in is your type of relaxing, enjoy The Vine Vault and menu at Hotel Valley Ho ‘s signature restaurant, ZuZu .

Hotel Valley Ho ensures that guests will not pay a resort fee and that accesses to their 24-hour Fitness Center and their VH Spa Lounges + Saunas are included in your stay. In addition, Hotel Valley Ho offers in-room yoga classes in the comfort of your hotel room.

And Do Good: Hotel Valley Ho has been a leader in giving back to their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in their local community.

Due to temporary furloughs during COVID-19, the Hotel Valley Ho team provided care packages for their employees that included essential items ranging from produce to snacks, meat, and toilet paper.

In May 2020, the Hotel Valley Ho team put on a donation-based car wash where all donations went towards the fund for the hotel’s furloughed employees. The staff came out on a weekend and personally washed several dozen cars to raise money.

In addition to their good works during the pandemic, Hotel Valley Ho has been a longtime supporter of The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona by adopting a room at their facility and by providing dinners for the families and supplies for the organization. For Mother’s Day, General Manager Ronen Aviram and the Hotel Valley Ho team put together chef-prepared meals for all 18 families that were staying with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona . The meal packages included everything from fresh-baked scones to short ribs, parfaits, and more.