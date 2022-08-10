Boise, ID

Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 Couples

Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Oc4e_0hBataVE00
The Grove Hotel

Go: Visiting Boise, Idaho? If so, consider a stay Grove Hotel offering luxury without sacrificing comfort. From breathtaking views of the green Boise foothills and a central location for downtown activity, this Boise hotel will make sure that you don’t leave the City of Trees feeling unfulfilled.

Their newly-renovated, boutique-style rooms cater to all travelers from leisurely visitors to business executives. With a location connected to the 5,400-seat nearby arena and adjacent to Boise Centre, you can find shops, museums, restaurants and more just a quick stroll away.

Grove Hotel guests are given access to bikes to explore the city of Boise, both in mountain bike form and leisurely cruiser bikes. The Grove Fitness Club & Spa offers the latest in workout equipment as well as amazing views of the city. Unwind at their full service spa or take in the views at their 5th floor hot tub and pool.

Grove Hotel‘s Trillium Restaurant offer artisan sit-down food in their vibrant open kitchen atmosphere. Also consider a cocktail at their trendy bar offering mixed drinks and amazing happy hour specials.

And Do Good: Many soon to be newlyweds have been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic and Grove Hotel came up with an amazing solution: offer ten complimentary wedding packages to those couples who were unable to hold their wedding.

Although submissions are no longer being accepted, The Grove I Do Sweepstakes aimed to gift ten couples with a wedding package from Grove Hotel, valued at $4,500. Each couple will win a ceremony with seating for up to 50 guests, pre-set understated décor (optional), professional wedding photography, courtesy set up, tear down, and cleaning of the venue between ceremonies, and a complimentary room reservation at Grove Hotel on their wedding night.

In lieu of payment, the hotel asks couples and wedding guests to bring canned food donations for The Idaho Foodbank. As the largest food bank and distributor of free food assistance in the state, the Idaho Foodbank is working through an increase in food demand across Idaho.

Now that’s good.

To book your stay at Grove Hotel and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://www.grovehotelboise.com.

