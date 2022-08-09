2,500 People Receive a Lunch Each Day Thanks to Cedarbrook Lodge and their Partners

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Cedarbrook Lodge

Go: Although Cedarbrook Lodge is close enough to Seattle and the airport that you could venture out and explore, you may not want to. A visit to Cedarbrook Lodge , a top-rated lodge in the Pacific Northwest, will make you quickly realize that it is indeed a hidden gem.

Gathering spaces for work or leisure are plentiful or if you’d prefer, unwind at The Spa at Cedarbrook Lodge . Their award-winning Copperleaf Restaurant provides hand-crafted menu options and their bar is a gathering space for travelers of all kinds.

In addition to comfortable and spacious accommodations, consider an overnight in the Studio or Olympic Suite, both offering a cozy space to unwind fireside in their gas fireplace setting.

Cedarbrook Lodge takes great pride in sustainability and preservation of the Pacific Northwest so several partnerships with local farmers, ranchers and vintners have been formed to help live out that mission. Take a stroll outside of the property to enjoy the fresh air and the efforts that Cedarbrook Lodge have taken for optimal comfort for their guests.

And Do Good: Cedarbrook Lodge has partnered with Columbia Hospitality and Operation Sack Lunch’s Food In Motion (FIM) program to deliver hot, nutritious meals to those in need across South King County. The FIM program will serve over 2,500 people per day thanks to help from local partners and volunteers.

By donating Copperleaf’s kitchen facilities, Cedarbrook Lodge was able to give back to the community while creating additional jobs for previously furloughed Columbia Hospitality team members.