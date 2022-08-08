500 Room Nights were Donated to Healthcare Workers in this California Coastal Town

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

The Hotel Carmel

Go: Nestled in the picturesque village of Carmel-by-the-Sea, The Hotel Carmel offers the perfect getaway for travelers voyaging along California’s coastline.

The Hotel Carmel is a modern, roadside retreat offering the best of what California has to offer: the beaches, shoppes, dining and so much more. If you’re seeking a cozy beach getaway, look no further than the intimate 30 spacious and inviting guest rooms and suites that The Hotel Carmel has to offer.

Whether you select a room with a fireplace or snuggle around the outdoor, communal fire pit, travelers are welcomed to the secluded space of the Courtyard for gathering. Each of the accommodations offer the charm of seaside, Big Sur living with a modern, unique twist.

Whether you choose a late night gathering at Brophy’s Tavern or breakfast in the quaint lobby, the dining options amongst the calming sounds of the Pacific Ocean at The Hotel Carmel will comfort all. After spending your days lounging on the beach or shopping locally, consider some adventure at nearby Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, offering spectacular ocean views, diverse marine and wildlife and exquisite hiking trails.

And Do Good: Classic Hotels & Resorts , one of which is The Hotel Carmel , is donating 500 room nights to honor healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of COVID-19. “We are acutely aware that it is no coincidence that ‘hospital’ and ‘hospitality’ share the same root. Nurses and doctors are caring for us in these dark hours, and we will be honored to help care for them in return,” says Classic Hotels & Resorts President, John Grossman.

Nominations have already been received and accepted for these 2-night package giveaways, a way that Classic Hotels & Resorts felt they could give back best to healthcare heroes.