This Jamaican Hotel Adopted Classrooms and Libraries to Help Students at Barrett Town All Age School

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Half Moon

Go: A destination in itself, Half Moon Jamaica is set on 400 acres of manicured grounds with two miles of beachfront. Begin your morning taking in the panoramic view of the horizon or watch sunrise over yoga meditation in an overwater bungalow.

Whether your perfect day consists of lounging on the beach, playing a round of tennis or golf, or horse riding along the beach, Half Moon Jamaica has something for everyone.

While Half Moon Jamaica is a wonderful resort selection for a romantic getaway, its also a very family-friendly hotel offering a children’s village where children aged three – twelve can learn, play, discover and make friends. Through the village, children are invited to partake in an array of activities and are also fed a nutritious snack or meal.

You could never tire of the food at Half Moon Jamaica as they offer several restaurants and dining options onsite. And there is even more to come, as the hotel plans to expand including new rooms and suites, an expanded beachfront with a natural swimming cove, an adults-only swimming pool and additional restaurants and bars including a vegan restaurant.

And Do Good: The Half Moon Foundation was created as a way of giving back to the Jamaican people. Over the last forty years, Half Moon Jamaica has supported education, community service and environmental preservation.

Half Moon has adopted the Barrett Town All Age School, providing everything from a fully-equipped library to computers and classrooms. They also help students prepare for hospitality careers by offering a scholarship program in hospitality management.

Guests are encouraged to donate $2 or more to their Guest Dollar Donation Programme, where you, too, can help support these communities.