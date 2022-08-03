Experience France without Leaving South Carolina

#hosted

Meg James

What felt like a Friday night away in France was actually just a trip 45-minutes away in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Hotel Domestique offers a romantic, mountainside escape from the busyness of Greenville but the comforts of being close to home. With Bordeaux-inspired wine offerings, decor and building styles, we left Hotel Domestique full of delicious food, rest and special memories as a couple.

Located near the South and North Carolina border and with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hotel Domestique is a haven for couples but also a great choice for families with children or dogs. The on-site restaurant, Restaurant 17, which we’ve dined at annually since our move to the Greenville area on New Years Eve, continues to impress us with consistent quality of dishes, unique flavors and beautiful presentation. I enjoyed a new cocktail, Mountain Water, the perfect combination of gin and rosemary, while Logan especially loved the homemade ricotta cheese appetizer with French bread. We savored dinner and dessert and experienced our first breakfast at Restaurant 17, a delightful light French toast platter that had our mouths watering yum!

While we typically pass through Hotel Domestique on our way to the restaurant, we were thrilled to spend a night learning more about this South Carolina gem. We had a relaxing lunch at the bar, inducing in kid-free conversation, and spent the remainder of the day soaking in the pool and newly-renovated hot tub, all while swooning over mountain views. In the evening we sat outside alongside other couples playing board games and chatting, enjoying the summer mountain breezes and fellowship with other another.

If you’re searching for a couples’ getaway in the Upstate South Carolina area, look no further than Hotel Domestique . This beautiful gem has been our favorite couples’ retreat and we would recommend it again and again. C’est bon!