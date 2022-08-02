The Icicle Fund Helps Many in Washington State

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Sleeping Lady Resort

Go: Looking for a base camp in the Cascade Mountains for your next adventure? You’ve found it!

Set on the banks of Icicle Creek, at the base of a steep canyon just two hours from Seattle, Sleeping Lady combines rustic luxury, superb cuisine, art and music. You can find endless recreational opportunities here to create a stay inspired by nature. Sleeping Lady and the land it occupies has a rich and storied past.

The resort offers 58 guest rooms, two-on site restaurants and The Grotto Bar, with a certified organic garden supplying both. It also offers a family hospitality room, seasonal swimming pool, year-round hot pool and full-service spa. Nature is your fitness center here!

Located just two miles from the faux Bavarian-themed town of Leavenworth, there is something for the whole family. Sleeping Lady is dog-friendly: just ask Roki, our resident Icelandic Shepherd.

And Do Good: In January 2019, Sleeping Lady ’s beloved founder, Harriet Bullitt, gifted her ownership of the hotel business to Icicle Fund .

Icicle Fund is a 501©(3) nonprofit in Leavenworth that was founded by Harriet to enhance the health and quality of life in North Central Washington. They do so by engaging people with arts, history and natural environment. Their work includes the support of the Fund’s six partners, and ensures that local non-profit organizations whose work aligns with the Icicle Fund ’s mission continues to grow and thrive.

Every time you spend the night at Sleeping Lady Resort , you are supporting The Icicle Fund . This means the Icicle Fund can help even more local non-profits in providing wildfire preparedness, arts for kids and adults, hiking trails and open spaces, and many other community benefits. These benefits enhance the quality of life on the east slope of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state, where you’ll love to visit.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Icicle Fund . In that time, the Fund has invested more than $40 million in over 100 organizations in our region. And now, you have the ability to advance this important work when you stay, dine and relax with us!