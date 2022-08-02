Choose this Hotel Near Disney World and Give Back Through Education of Locals

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Rosen Hotels

Go: Who doesn’t want to plan a visit to Orlando, FL? With so many amazing things to do in the area (like visiting the Big Mouse), Orlando is one of the hottest tourist destinations each year.

But you don’t need to book tickets to a theme park to have a blast in Orlando. At Rosen Hotels & Resorts® , you can find a hotel or resort in your price point available that offers recreational and dining opportunities that will be sure to please.

Whether you stay at Rosen Inn International which is located near Universal Orlando Resort™ or you splurge on a golfing vacation to beautiful Rosen Shingle Creek® , you can expect state-of-the art dining options, top-notch service and a friendly smile.

With hotels as close to a ten minute drive from Walt Disney World® and other major theme parks, you can’t go wrong by choosing amongst the Rosen Hotels & Resorts® chain.

And Do Good: Rosen Hotels & Resorts® is created on the vision and principles of founder, president and CEO, Harris Rosen. Harris commits to offering unwavering honesty and integrity, the security and wellbeing of associates, high quality hospitality products, unmatched value, the continuing improvement of the industry and ongoing enhancement of the community.

It is clear that Rosen Hotels & Resorts® lives out this mission based on their community involvement and support initiatives. In addition to corporate giving, they have created several foundations ( Harris Rosen Foundation and Adam Michael Rosen Foundation, Inc. ) which focus on education, the community and the people of Haiti.

In addition, Mr. Rosen also formed the Tangelo Park Program which supports a community one-quarter mile southeast of Orlando’s International Drive tourist area. Mr. Rosen provided the financial backing for the project and established an advisory board to support Tangelo Park’s elementary school, YMCA, Baptist church and other initiatives to help Tangelo Park flourish. Students at Cornell University are now invited to an Alternative Spring Break program which sends students to volunteer and interact with the children of Tangelo Park.

A second multimillion-dollar community education initiative was launched in Parramore, west of downtown Orlando, where teachers’ salaries are paid for by the Harris Rosen Foundation . Countless scholarships, including a $10 million donation towards the Rosen College of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida, helps to provide one of the best hospitality programs in the country for aspiring hoteliers.

While many other domestic good works are being done through Mr. Rosen’s various initiatives, the Harris Rosen Foundation has been helping Haitian brothers and sisters attain a level of self-sufficiency in Haiti as well. Their foundation helps provide a clean water supply as well as donates supplies to help rebuild houses after the recent hurricane devastation.

Your stay at a Rosen Hotels & Resorts® property is directly giving back to one of these many charitable works being run by their commitment to dedicate time, money and hands-on help locally and internationally. This generous hotel chain is not just a great idea for a vacation but also for hosting your upcoming meetings and special events.