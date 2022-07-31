Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in Charleston

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

HarbourView Inn

Go: It’s hard to find anything but Southern Charm in Charleston, but the HarbourView Inn gives you an opportunity to feel just like you are coming home. This quaint waterfront inn provides unique experiences and amenities designed to make you feel like you’ve lived in Charleston forever.

HarbourView Inn offers so many great reasons to stay at their centrally-located hotel including a waterfront view, delicious treats available daily, stunning views from their rooftop bar and complimentary experiences for all guests.

From live music offerings to a daily wine and cheese reception and rooftop skyline tours, HarbourView Inn has your visit to Charleston well planned out, even if you don’t ever leave the hotel itself.

You can escape Charleston’s busy streets and retreat to this intimate waterfront oasis while you gather with newfound friends in the evenings for hotel complimentary events. Whether you’re looking for a traditional room or a landmark suite equipped with a fireplace, HarbourView Inn offers endless choices and amenities to make your stay memorable.

And Do Good: Traveling solo? HarbourView Inn is inviting unaccompanied visitors to live like a local and to give back to the community at the same time. Their Solo Southern Retreat program, in partnership with One80 Place , helps provide solo travelers the opportunity to feed those hungry in Charleston as well as feeding their very own souls by doing good.

One80 Place serves an average of 185 lunches per day and by booking the Solo Southern Retreat program package, you receive:

A full day working at One80 Place feeding Charleston’s hungry

feeding Charleston’s hungry $50 certificate to Hank’s Seafood Restaurant , where solo travelers can dine amongst locals at the city’s first communal table

, where solo travelers can dine amongst locals at the city’s first communal table $50 donation provided to One80 Place under the guests’ name

under the guests’ name A complimentary bike for a cycling adventure down the South of Broad

A complimentary and communal artisanal breakfast service, available in the living room-style lobby

Access to the private rooftop bar and lounge area with views of the famed Charleston harbor

This unique solo traveler program offers a tourist an opportunity to see Charleston and help the city in the same visit.