If You Choose the Two Bedroom Villa here, All Proceeds Go Directly to a Foundation

Morgan's Rock

Go: Located on a 4000-acre expanse of Nicaraguan jungle, nearly half of Morgan’s Rock’s property is private protected reserve. Morgan’s Rock offers Ocean View Two Bedroom Villlas with a private pool and a special Three Bedroom Beach House for a group of guests.

While visiting, choose from a variety of nature tours exploring the Hacienda’s different ecosystems such as primary tropical dry forest, secondary forest, hardwood plantations, pastures, untouched beaches and hills overlooking volcanoes, Lake Nicaragua and the north Pacific Ocean.

Your taste buds are in for a treat, too, whether dining at the lovely restaurant overlooking the ocean or enjoying a hearty breakfast of handmade tortillas and gallo pinto down at the farmhouse. Morgan’s Rock sources roughly 60% of its food products from their working farm and vegetable garden.

Enjoy open-air yoga overlooking the forests and ocean or indulge in a spa day at the Paslama Oasis, Morgan Rock’s spa which offers a tropical oasis of refinement and tranquility.

And Do Good: Going on vacation with a group? Morgan’s Rock gives all of the revenue for the Three Bedroom Beach House directly to the Nica France Foundation .

The Nica France Foundation provides educational opportunities for children and work opportunities for adults in Nicaragua. The foundation has helped impoverished Nicaragua for several years in the areas of education, infrastructure, public health, commerce development and development in the country.

If you are traveling with just your own family, proceeds of the Two Bedroom Villa are not donated to Nica France Foundation . However, all hotel guests are informed of Morgan Rock’s partnership with Nica France Foundation are given a supply list needed by the organization. Guests are encouraged to donate funds to help cover supplies needed for continued education and employment of locals.