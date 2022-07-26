50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World Charities

Mount View Hotel

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Experience the beauty, the wine, the style, the food and natural hot springs of Calistoga, California in Napa Valley!

With a climate that’s pretty amazing year round, Mount View Hotel & Spa sits centrally on Calistoga’s Lincoln Avenue and has become a place where you can escape to relax in the heart of Napa Valley’s wine country.

With accommodations ranging from guest rooms to balcony suites and artist cottages, guests can enjoy eco-friendly bath products and a local glass of wine upon arrival.

The hotel offers adjoining restaurants, Veraison and Johnny’s. Veraison is a French-inspired farm-to-table restaurant focused on local purveyors and Johnny’s Sports Bar offers brunch, lunch, dinner and happy hour. Allow Mount View Hotel & Spa to offer wine tasting tours and transportation or a day at their spa. If you’re more into adventure, explore some of California’s nearby famous sites like the Petrified Forest and Old Faithful.

And Do Good: Mount View Hotel & Spa is encouraging guests to change the world while you sleep! Their mission for a distinctive experience goes beyond the superficial and all guests make an impact with each stay.

The hotel is proud to donate 50 percent of its profits to local and world charities. Their donations are going to extremely worth causes like: Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, Ceres Community Project, Hearts and Hands Preschool, The Living Room Santa Rosa, OLE Health Foundation, Aldea Children and Family Services and Summerfield School & Farm.

With every stay at Mount View Hotel & Spa , you make a positive impact and become part of something bigger than a hotel.