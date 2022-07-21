Boat of Hope Was Launched to Help Locals Cross the Water

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Song Saa

Go: Song Saa Private Island , a picturesque private island and luxury resort in Cambodia, offers a unique island experience with nature. This evolved tropical getaway offers a pristine beach, spacious wooden villas, heavenly spa sanctuaries and views of a preserved coral reef.

Their Jungle Villas offer an indulgent open floor plan with your own private pool and a shaded private sundeck with a canopy bed. The outdoor shower and linen-draped canopy bed are just a few additional touches that make Song Saa feel like a tropical paradise.

While there, consider a wide variety of adventurous activities from snorkeling around Song Saa Islands to sea kayaking and more. If relaxing is more up your alley, consider morning yoga or a day at their luxurious spa. Walking around barefoot and focusing on personal relaxation are goals of Song Saa Private Island .

Their culinary treats include locally sourced seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables as well as coconuts from nearby villages. The resort itself is adorned with reclaimed timber and materials from the mainland, aiming to be as sustainable of a resort as possible.

And Do Good: Song Saa Private Island created The Song Saa Foundation which is a non-profit organization established in 2013 to protect the welfare of the local Koh Rong Archipelago communities.

While many of the foundation’s efforts are environmentally-centric, they have also adopted many programs that benefits nearby villagers. As two examples, in 2013 they collaborated with International Medical Relief to offer free healthcare to all 3000 of the Archipelago’s population.

They also launched Boat of Hope, a dedicated foundation boat that supports 500 households across the archipelago with a variety of workshops and activities. Guests of Song Saa Private Island are also given the opportunity to make donations towards their Foundation .