$250 of a Pet Fee for a Stay in this Georgia Hotel Goes Back to PAWS Atlanta

Barnsley Resort

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Looking to unplug on 3,000 acres in North Georgia? If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, inspired by nature or intrigued by history, Barnsley Resort will be your cup of tea.

From golf to horseback riding, shooting to hiking, there is something for everyone. The resort also offers two on-site restaurants, a beer garden, a spa and a fitness center. You can spend your days using the outdoor pool (open seasonally), enjoying access to canoes and kayaks, biking or hiking or enjoying catch-and-release fishing in the on-site ponds.

For your accommodations, enjoy a period-inspired cottage which provides a fireplace for the winter and indulgent clawfoot bathtubs for soaking anytime. You can choose between Manor Cottages, Suites, Arbor Cottages and specialty Estate Cottages that provide the utmost privacy and luxury.

From fine dining to the beer garden, your food at Barnsley Resort is guaranteed to be fresh. Boasting to be an original Garden to Table resort, the hotel grows its own produce and integrates them into the food prepared by the chefs. During the evening, enjoy complimentary s’mores by the fire.

Barnsley Resort is extremely pet friendly, so be sure to bring Fido! Dog beds, bowls, treats and bottled water are provided during each stay. There are no weight limits for dogs at the resort. Petsitting services are available.

And Do Good: Bring your furry friend for a getaway at Barnsley Resort. A portion of each pet fee ($150 for standard rooms or $250 for multi-bedroom cottages) is donated to PAWS Atlanta, which provides love, nutrition, medical care and basic training to enrich the lives of orphaned animals until permanent, safe homes can be found.

Bow wow!