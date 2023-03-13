The Typical Cushioning: A Common Misnomer on the Couple's Calendar

Meech "the blogger"

When you're with your partner, you should be the most important thing on their mind and in their life. If they're trying to make an effort to see other people, they should be doing that and not trying to "cushion" you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wENNu_0lGzLFJL00
Photo byXavi CabreraonUnsplash

If you've ever felt like your partner was "cushioning" you, you're not alone. Cushioning is a term that refers to someone who makes themselves the default appointment on their partner's calendar just in case they don't have plans with someone else.

It means being available as an option — even if it's not with your partner — and keeping an open line of communication so they're never left standing alone on date night.

For example, if they're going out with their friends after work but haven't made any plans in advance, then their significant other has the option to join them later on instead of sitting at home alone waiting for a call that might never come. However, there are some situations where cushioning can be red flag for something more serious going on within the relationship...

It's a way to keep an open line of communication and make it clear that you're available, even if it's not with your partner.

Cushioning is a way to keep an open line of communication and make it clear that you're available, even if it's not with your partner. It can be done in person or online.

In person: If someone is cushioning you at a party, they may pat your arm as they walk past and say "Hey there!" Then they'll disappear into the crowd before coming back over to talk some more later on.

This way, both parties know that there's an interest there but neither party has to make any big decisions about whether or not they want to hook up right away--which makes sense because most people aren't ready for sex after just one drink anyway!

Online: Sometimes people will send messages like "Hey" or "How are you?" as soon as they see each other on dating apps such as Tinder or Bumble without waiting for their matches' responses first."

It's also an easy way to ensure that you're not left standing at home alone on date night.

  • You don't want to be left home alone on date night.
  • You don't want to miss out on a good time.
  • You don't want to feel like you're being abandoned or replaced by someone who is more fun and exciting than you are, so it's better to stay with them than risk going out and having a great time without them!

The term is used for both men and women who cushion their partners.

Cushioning is not exclusive to one gender. It can happen in both men and women, but it's more common for women because they are more likely to cushion their partners.

Some people are more likely than others to cushion their partners. Usually, these people are comfortable with the status of their relationships and don't want them to end so soon (or at all).

They don't want things moving too quickly or feeling rushed into anything serious before they're ready--and so they'll do whatever they can do make sure this doesn't happen!

If you've been cushioned in any way before, then congratulations: You've been successful at avoiding getting hurt by someone who wasn't ready for a relationship with you yet!

It can be a sign that there's something going on with your relationship that needs addressing but isn't necessarily bad or mean.

So what does this mean for you? It can be a sign that there's something going on with your relationship that needs addressing but isn't necessarily bad or mean.

If your partner is cushioning you, they might be trying to avoid confrontation, or they could just be looking out for themselves in an attempt to preserve the status quo. Whatever the reason, it's important not to get angry at them--after all, we're all human beings who make mistakes sometimes!

Instead of taking things personally, try talking about it with each other and see if there are ways you can improve communication between yourselves moving forward (and remember: if things still aren't working out after that conversation...well...that means it was time).

But sometimes it can seem like people are using the cushioning excuse to justify staying with someone who doesn't really want them around anymore.

For example, a friend of mine recently told me that she had been dating a guy for about six months when he suddenly stopped returning her calls and texts. She was devastated--so much so that she started taking comfort in Facebook stalking him (I know).

But then one day he texted her again! And not just any text: "Hey," he wrote. "Sorry I haven't been able to respond lately; have been super busy with work." She thought this was weirdly specific and decided not to reply until later on when she could think through what exactly it meant: Was he trying to rekindle things?

Or was he simply being polite? Either way, though it wasn't exactly what she wanted at the moment (which would have been an explanation), at least there was communication happening between them again... right?

If you've never heard of 'cushioning' before, you may be doing it without realizing it!

Cushioning is a term that's been making its way through the dating world, and it can be pretty tricky to figure out if you've never heard of it before.

So what exactly does "cushioning" mean? Well, in short: It's when you make yourself the default appointment on your partner's calendar just in case they don't have plans with someone else.

It might sound like a little bit of extra effort on your part--and maybe even a little bit desperate--but there are actually some benefits to cushioning!

For example, this allows you both to keep an open line of communication so that no one feels blindsided when something comes up unexpectedly (like meeting someone new) or if one person decides they want some time alone at home instead of going out together every night (which could lead them feeling neglected).

Cushioning also helps ensure that neither party feels left out or rejected because they weren't invited somewhere else; it's basically just being considerate by giving everyone options!

So, if you've ever been cushioning your partner, don't worry! It's not necessarily a bad thing. But if it happens often and you're feeling like something is off in your relationship, maybe it's time to talk about it with someone else--like a friend or family member who can help you figure out what exactly needs work in this area.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships love and dating# relationship advice# society# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom.

Aurora, CO
1K followers

More from Meech "the blogger"

Conversational Narcissism: The New Era of Narcissistic Behavior

Narcissism has always been present in society, but in the past it was not always so obvious. Have you ever been in a conversation with someone who always talks about themselves? Do they seem to want to be the center of attention? If so, you may have been talking to a conversational narcissist. But don't worry:

Read full story
2 comments

A Guide on Setting Outward Boundaries for Toxic Work Friends

It's hard to be a friend to your work friends when they're being toxic. Here are some tips on how to set outward boundaries and cut toxic work friendships. Being a friend to your work friends is a huge part of being an adult. It's not just about the coffee dates and happy hours, but also about the time you spend with people who are going through the same challenges as you.

Read full story

Opinion| Tips to Stop Cheating and Stop Cheating on Significant Others

Whether you're the one being cheated on or the one doing the cheating, here are some tips to help you stop cheating and stop cheating on significant others. We all know that cheating is wrong. But we also know that it happens all the time—and not just in Hollywood! The fact is, infidelity is a problem for everyone. We're not just talking about married people who stray from their partners; we're also talking about unmarried people who cheat on their significant others with someone other than their partner.

Read full story

Opinion| Daily Routines & The Scent of Your Body

If you're like most people, you probably don't think about your body odor. Who has time for that? But if you want to make sure that when people get close enough to notice your scent, it's something pleasant, there are things that you can do.

Read full story

A Recent Study Found That Cheating Seems to be Contagious.

Cheating is a big deal, no matter how you look at it. If you're the one being cheated on, it can be devastating to your self-esteem and trust in other people. But if you're the person doing the cheating...well, that's even worse! What if there were an easy way to stop yourself from straying?

Read full story
43 comments

Future Faking: What Is It?

The narcissistic dating technique called "future faking" is a form of gaslighting that's meant to make you doubt your own judgment and sanity. If you're a millennial, it's likely that you've heard of future faking. It's a dating strategy that some people use to manipulate their partners. Future faking is basically when someone says they'll be with you in the future, but then never commits to a specific time.

Read full story

Opinion| Cause-Playing: An Explanation of the Surface-Level Dating Trend

You might have heard about Cause-Playing, a new "dating trend" that involves criticizing someone for not using their money to support charitable causes. But what exactly is Cause-Playing?

Read full story

Opinion| Engaging in Tough Discussions (Even If You Hate Conflict)

Whether you're a natural conflict-maker or someone who hates conflict, there are some important things to remember when it comes to tough conversations. When it comes to having difficult conversations, there's a lot of pressure to get everything just right. But the reality is that most of us are just trying our best and making mistakes.

Read full story

Opinion | Artificial Intelligence Reveals the Symptoms of Infidelity in Relationships in Staggering Ways

Artificial intelligence has been used in the legal field for years. But now, with the help of technologies like TRACE, it's moving into the world of relationships. The researchers who developed TRACE say that it can detect whether someone is lying by looking at their body language and heartbeat.

Read full story
7 comments

When Exposed to Psychosocial Stress, Vulnerable and Grandiose Narcissists React Differently to Cortisol.

Vulnerable narcissists and grandiose narcissists have different patterns of cortisol reactivity to psychosocial stress. Vulnerable narcissists are emotionally vulnerable. They are more likely to be hurt by criticism, which can lead them to withdraw and become defensive. Vulnerable narcissists also have low self-esteem, which makes them feel shameful about their own perspectives and needs.

Read full story
13 comments

A Chance of a Partner Ignoring the "Single-Body"

If your partner has a backup plan for every situation, it's safe to assume that they have no real interest in you. If you're in a relationship and you find yourself wondering if your partner is really into it, or if they're just using you as a back up plan, there's a good chance that they are. Here are the signs.

Read full story

Opinion| Strategies To Be More Confident So That You Have A Better Chance Of Finding Love When You're Ready To Date

Being more confident means being able to take action with ease, and being able to do so without worrying about what others might think of your actions. The word "confidence" conjures up many different images in our heads. We might imagine a confident man walking into a room with swagger, or someone who is more confident than others because they have no fears or anxieties. But what does being confident actually mean?

Read full story

Opinion: How the Best Husbands Reassure Their Wives

When it comes to helping your wife feel safe, a man should do what he can to protect her. The way a husband helps his wife feel safe is one of the most important things he can do to make their marriage work. When you're in a relationship with someone, you want to know that they have your back and will protect you from any danger or threat.

Read full story
192 comments

Individual Narcissism is Typically More Prominent in Those With Attachment Anxiety

If you're looking for a way to better understand yourself and your relationships with others, understanding collective narcissism might be helpful. Collective narcissism is the tendency to see yourself as superior to other people in every way possible.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion| Could Jealousy About Your lover's Past be the #1 Symptom of Insecurity?

If your partner was once the object of someone else's affection, you're probably jealous. But don't take it personally. It's not about you. If you’re jealous of your partner’s past, it’s a sign that you're insecure. And I mean, come on:

Read full story

Opinion| Allowing Oneself Time To Heal Following A Breakup Can Create A Win-Win Situation

When a relationship ends, it can feel like your world is crashing down around you. When it comes to breakups, the first step is to acknowledge the need to heal. It's important to allow yourself time to process the breakup and all the emotions that come with it.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion| Considerations for Dating Your Friend's Ex

After all, you're the only one who truly knows how to make their ex jealous. Sometimes the heart wants what it wants. If you've been friends with someone for a long time, and they finally break up with their significant other, it's natural to want to be the one celebrating with them after the breakup.

Read full story
1 comments

The Narcissist's Silence and Rejection

The discard is when the narcissist suddenly stops talking to you and/or starts rejecting you. The discard can happen at any time during the relationship, but it usually happens after you've spent some time with the narcissist. There are many reasons why someone might discard you and these vary from person to person.

Read full story
35 comments

Apologies in a Jam

When you make a mistake, do you know how to apologize? Do you know when to apologize? If not, here's a guide to help you out. We've all been there. You're in a jam, you need forgiveness and you don't know how to get it. So you say the wrong thing, or do something rude, or commit some social faux pas that causes someone else pain. Now what?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy