The Typical Cushioning: A Common Misnomer on the Couple's Calendar

When you're with your partner, you should be the most important thing on their mind and in their life. If they're trying to make an effort to see other people, they should be doing that and not trying to "cushion" you.

If you've ever felt like your partner was "cushioning" you, you're not alone. Cushioning is a term that refers to someone who makes themselves the default appointment on their partner's calendar just in case they don't have plans with someone else.

It means being available as an option — even if it's not with your partner — and keeping an open line of communication so they're never left standing alone on date night.

For example, if they're going out with their friends after work but haven't made any plans in advance, then their significant other has the option to join them later on instead of sitting at home alone waiting for a call that might never come. However, there are some situations where cushioning can be red flag for something more serious going on within the relationship...

It's a way to keep an open line of communication and make it clear that you're available, even if it's not with your partner.

Cushioning is a way to keep an open line of communication and make it clear that you're available, even if it's not with your partner. It can be done in person or online.

In person: If someone is cushioning you at a party, they may pat your arm as they walk past and say "Hey there!" Then they'll disappear into the crowd before coming back over to talk some more later on.

This way, both parties know that there's an interest there but neither party has to make any big decisions about whether or not they want to hook up right away--which makes sense because most people aren't ready for sex after just one drink anyway!

Online: Sometimes people will send messages like "Hey" or "How are you?" as soon as they see each other on dating apps such as Tinder or Bumble without waiting for their matches' responses first."

It's also an easy way to ensure that you're not left standing at home alone on date night.

You don't want to be left home alone on date night.

You don't want to miss out on a good time.

You don't want to feel like you're being abandoned or replaced by someone who is more fun and exciting than you are, so it's better to stay with them than risk going out and having a great time without them!

The term is used for both men and women who cushion their partners.

Cushioning is not exclusive to one gender. It can happen in both men and women, but it's more common for women because they are more likely to cushion their partners.

Some people are more likely than others to cushion their partners. Usually, these people are comfortable with the status of their relationships and don't want them to end so soon (or at all).

They don't want things moving too quickly or feeling rushed into anything serious before they're ready--and so they'll do whatever they can do make sure this doesn't happen!

If you've been cushioned in any way before, then congratulations: You've been successful at avoiding getting hurt by someone who wasn't ready for a relationship with you yet!

It can be a sign that there's something going on with your relationship that needs addressing but isn't necessarily bad or mean.

So what does this mean for you? It can be a sign that there's something going on with your relationship that needs addressing but isn't necessarily bad or mean.

If your partner is cushioning you, they might be trying to avoid confrontation, or they could just be looking out for themselves in an attempt to preserve the status quo. Whatever the reason, it's important not to get angry at them--after all, we're all human beings who make mistakes sometimes!

Instead of taking things personally, try talking about it with each other and see if there are ways you can improve communication between yourselves moving forward (and remember: if things still aren't working out after that conversation...well...that means it was time).

But sometimes it can seem like people are using the cushioning excuse to justify staying with someone who doesn't really want them around anymore.

For example, a friend of mine recently told me that she had been dating a guy for about six months when he suddenly stopped returning her calls and texts. She was devastated--so much so that she started taking comfort in Facebook stalking him (I know).

But then one day he texted her again! And not just any text: "Hey," he wrote. "Sorry I haven't been able to respond lately; have been super busy with work." She thought this was weirdly specific and decided not to reply until later on when she could think through what exactly it meant: Was he trying to rekindle things?

Or was he simply being polite? Either way, though it wasn't exactly what she wanted at the moment (which would have been an explanation), at least there was communication happening between them again... right?

If you've never heard of 'cushioning' before, you may be doing it without realizing it!

Cushioning is a term that's been making its way through the dating world, and it can be pretty tricky to figure out if you've never heard of it before.

So what exactly does "cushioning" mean? Well, in short: It's when you make yourself the default appointment on your partner's calendar just in case they don't have plans with someone else.

It might sound like a little bit of extra effort on your part--and maybe even a little bit desperate--but there are actually some benefits to cushioning!

For example, this allows you both to keep an open line of communication so that no one feels blindsided when something comes up unexpectedly (like meeting someone new) or if one person decides they want some time alone at home instead of going out together every night (which could lead them feeling neglected).

Cushioning also helps ensure that neither party feels left out or rejected because they weren't invited somewhere else; it's basically just being considerate by giving everyone options!

So, if you've ever been cushioning your partner, don't worry! It's not necessarily a bad thing. But if it happens often and you're feeling like something is off in your relationship, maybe it's time to talk about it with someone else--like a friend or family member who can help you figure out what exactly needs work in this area.