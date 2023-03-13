Opinion| Daily Routines & The Scent of Your Body

Meech "the blogger"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBst9_0lGvLdIT00
Photo byAna EssentielsonUnsplash

If you're like most people, you probably don't think about your body odor. Who has time for that? But if you want to make sure that when people get close enough to notice your scent, it's something pleasant, there are things that you can do.

These everyday habits could be making you smell bad.

Smoking

  • Smoking is bad for your health.
  • Smoking can cause bad breath.
  • Smoking makes you smell like an ashtray and not in a good way.
  • Smokers are more likely to have bad breath than non-smokers, so if you want to avoid smelling like one, quit smoking!

Not Drinking Enough Water

One of the biggest mistakes people make when trying to smell better is not drinking enough water. Drinking water helps flush out toxins and keep your body functioning properly, which in turn keeps you feeling full and helps keep skin looking healthy.

Not only that, but drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated--a vital part of fighting off bad body odor! So if you're thinking about making an effort at improving your personal fragrance, start by getting back into the habit of drinking at least eight glasses per day (more if possible).

Not Brushing Your Teeth

Brushing your teeth is an essential part of maintaining healthy oral hygiene. It can help remove food particles and plaque from your teeth, which can lead to bad breath.

If you're not brushing at least twice a day, start doing so immediately! If this is something that seems like too much work for you, consider buying some mouthwash or gum instead--but do something!

The longer you go without brushing, the more likely it is that bacteria will build up around your gums and cause bad breath (and other problems).

Skipping Baths and Showers

You may be surprised to learn that you should shower every day. The average person needs to bathe at least once a day, but some people might need to wash more often than others.

If you are active or sweat a lot, then you should probably increase the frequency of your showers.

Showering is also an important part of maintaining good hygiene because it helps keep your skin healthy and moisturized as well as cleaning any dirt or grime off of your body.

If you skip out on washing up too often (or at all), then this could lead to problems such as dryness and flaking that can become uncomfortable over time if left untreated; plus, other health issues could arise from neglecting basic sanitation practices like bathing regularly!

Using Deodorant Every Day

There's a lot of misinformation out there when it comes to deodorant and antiperspirants. This is because the terms "deodorant" and "antiperspirant" are often used interchangeably, even though they mean two different things.

A true deodorant will only mask your body odor, while an antiperspirant also stops you from sweating altogether. Because of this difference in function, you should only use an antiperspirant sparingly--if at all--and stick with a traditional deodorant for daily use (unless you're going somewhere formal).

If your goal is simply to smell good without worrying about sweat stains or body odor, then choose a mild scent like Dove Men+Care Clinical Protection Anti-Perspirant Stick ($4).

Its alcohol-free formula won't irritate sensitive skin like some other brands do; plus it has an extra dose of moisturizers so that even if you do start sweating from all those burpees during spin class later today (or whatever), it won't leave behind any unsightly white marks on your clothes!

You can be sure you are not smelling like roses by avoiding these habits.

  • Smoking: Smoking is a common cause of bad breath and body odor, as it causes the breakdown of tissue in your mouth. The nicotine in cigarettes can also make your skin more oily than usual, which may contribute to unpleasant smells on your clothes or body.
  • Not drinking enough water: Dehydration leads to more concentrated urine, which results in worse-smelling bathrooms! Make sure that you're drinking enough water throughout the day (eight glasses) so that this doesn't happen!
  • Not brushing teeth: Brushing twice daily will help prevent tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath caused by bacterial growth between teeth that leads to halitosis (bad breath).

If you follow these tips, you'll be on your way to smelling better than ever. And if you don't want to smell like roses all the time, that's fine too! You can still have fun with perfume and cologne and other scented products without being overpowered by them.

