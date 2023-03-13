Future Faking: What Is It?

The narcissistic dating technique called "future faking" is a form of gaslighting that's meant to make you doubt your own judgment and sanity.

Photo by Drew Beamer on Unsplash

If you're a millennial, it's likely that you've heard of future faking. It's a dating strategy that some people use to manipulate their partners. Future faking is basically when someone says they'll be with you in the future, but then never commits to a specific time.

It can happen in many different types of relationships, including friendships and work relationships. In this article I'll explain what exactly future faking is, how it works and what signs might indicate that someone is doing this to you.

What is Future Faking?

Future Faking is a strategy that narcissistic people use to get their needs met. It's basically when someone tells you they're going to do something in the future, but then doesn't follow through on their promise.

This can be as simple as saying "I'll text you later" and never actually following up with that text. Or it could be more serious--like agreeing to meet up with someone for dinner at a certain time and date, but then canceling last minute or flaking out entirely without an explanation or apology.

What is the Narcissistic Cycle of Abuse?

The narcissistic cycle of abuse is a series of phases that the narcissist goes through with each victim. The first phase of this cycle is when they are being charming and attentive, making you feel special and loved.

The second phase involves disappearing for a period of time (often without warning), only to return later with an excuse as to why they left in the first place.

The third phase usually involves some form of drama--for example:

"I'm sorry I disappeared but my mom was really sick!" or "I had an emergency come up at work!" In this way, your trust will be further eroded as you grow increasingly suspicious about whether or not your partner is telling the truth about where they went during their absence.

After all, who would go somewhere without telling someone? And why wouldn't they let anyone know beforehand?

How do you know if you're being future faked?

The first step to avoiding being future faked is recognizing the signs.

If your partner has a pattern of overpromising and underdelivering, then there's a good chance they are using this strategy on you.

They may also be talking about their future plans constantly--but never really talk about what's happening right now with you two.

The characteristics of future faking.

So, what are the characteristics of future faking?

It's a form of manipulation. The narcissist will use this tactic to control you and make you feel guilty. They will also use it as another way to make sure that the only person feeling obligated in the relationship is you--not them!

The narcissist may even bring up things from your past or present that make them seem more important than they actually are (like telling stories about how great their parents were), which makes it seem like there's no other option but for him or her "to take care" of you.

Because nobody else would understand how much pain he has been through growing up with such wonderful parents who taught him everything he knows today (and by extension, how much better off YOU would be if only...).

On top of all this nonsense about being so special because his mother died when he was young, now there's also something wrong with ME because I'm not grateful enough?

Signs that you've been future faked.

The person you're dating is distant and unavailable.

The person you's been future faked is constantly talking about the future.

The person you've been future faked by is vague about the future, or evasive when asked about it, which can be a sign that they're lying to you about their past.

How to prevent future faking, and why it's important.

Future faking is a dangerous tactic that narcissists use to control their partners. If you've ever been in a relationship with someone who uses future faking, then you know how it can feel like your life is being torn apart by someone else's selfishness and manipulation.

It's important to understand what future faking is and why it happens so that you can avoid falling into this trap yourself or helping your partner escape from theirs.

If your partner has been using this strategy on you, then learning about how narcissists operate might help explain some of their behavior--and give them the tools they need to get out of the relationship as soon as possible!

If you suspect that someone is using future faking tactics on you, get out of the relationship as soon as you can.

Talk to a friend or family member. If possible, talk to someone who has been through this before and can give advice on how they dealt with it. They may also be able to help guide your decision if they think it's best for everyone involved if you stay in the relationship or not.

Seek professional help from a therapist or psychologist who specializes in narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). These professionals have experience dealing with people like your partner and may have some insight into their behavior that could help shed light on what's happening between both parties at any given time during this situation.

If possible, get out of the relationship completely--but only if there aren't any children involved because then there would needlessly hurt them too much emotionally later down life road once things settle down again after separation takes place between two adults who still love each other dearly.

Finally

If you suspect that someone is using future faking tactics on you, get out of the relationship as soon as possible. Don't let your desire for love or companionship keep you in an unhealthy or abusive relationship. You deserve better than that!