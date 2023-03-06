Opinion| Cause-Playing: An Explanation of the Surface-Level Dating Trend

Meech "the blogger"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDfi5_0l97HX5G00
Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash

You might have heard about Cause-Playing, a new "dating trend" that involves criticizing someone for not using their money to support charitable causes. But what exactly is Cause-Playing?

And why do some people say it's actually just another form of classism? This post will explain what Cause-Playing is, how it works, and why people sometimes engage in this type of behavior when they're dating.

We'll also look at some criticism of this phenomenon - including a popular opinion that it's really just another way that people use wealth to make themselves feel better about themselves!

Cause-Playing, sometimes referred to as "cause-shaming," is a new "dating trend" that involves criticizing someone for not using their money to support charitable causes.

It's an excuse for people to make themselves feel better by making other people feel bad about themselves. It's also classist--it assumes that if you're not donating money and volunteering time at charity events or causes, then there must be something wrong with you.

This attitude has been criticized by many people who say it's superficial and meaningless.

Cause-Playing is rooted in the idea that a person's wealth determines how moral they are, and that they should be held accountable for how they spend their money.

You see this in action when someone says something like, "I don't care about your cause." Or when someone asks you about your life and you say, "It's not really worth talking about," or even worse:

When you try to hide your humble past from potential dates because it doesn't fit with what they think of as being worthy of attention.

But here's the thing: no matter how much money you have or don't have--and whether or not it was earned through hard work or inheritance--you still deserve respect as an equal human being. And if someone doesn't see that? Well then maybe it's time to find yourself another date!

Some critics of Cause-Playing have labeled it a form of classism, while others say that it's just another way people use wealth to feel better about themselves.

"It's not like you can tell who someone is by what they do or don't do for charity," says Jezebel writer Erin Gloria Ryan. "That would mean that I'm a good person because I give money every year at Christmas time, but when push comes to shove and there's something important happening in my life...I won't be there."

If anything, Cause-Playing may put too much emphasis on the superficial gestures we make with our money--something many people struggle with already. If you don't have any real connection with someone beyond knowing their name and occupation (and even then), how can one truly know whether or not they're worth dating?

People may "Cause-Play" because they want to be seen as someone who cares about issues in society and paid more attention to them than other people do.

There's nothing wrong with wanting to be seen as a caring person, but it's important to remember that dating is not the place for this type of posturing. If you're interested in someone and want them to like you for who you really are, then don't try too hard or make up lies about what causes mean something special for you.

The best way for people who aren't sure how much time they should spend on their cause is just ask questions about what matters most when getting ready for a date night - then go from there!

You don't need to be rich to be morally responsible - but you shouldn't feel bad about being rich either!

  • It's good to know that there are people in the world who are making an effort to make things better, but it's even better if those people have money.
  • Your ability to do good is not limited by your income. If anything, having more money allows you more opportunity and flexibility in how much good you can do (and if we're talking about dating apps like Tinder or Bumble where everyone has an equal chance at finding love on their phones... well then I guess we could say that having less money would actually limit someone's ability to find true love).

Conclusion

If you're feeling guilty about being rich, don't. You can use your money to help others in many different ways, and there's no need to feel bad about being able to do so.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships love and dating# relationship advice# lifestyle# society# social psychology

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom.

Aurora, CO
989 followers

More from Meech "the blogger"

Things To Know About The Narcissistic Dating Technique Called "Future Faking"| Opinion

The narcissistic dating technique called "future faking" is a form of gaslighting that's meant to make you doubt your own judgment and sanity. If you're a millennial, it's likely that you've heard of future faking. It's a dating strategy that some people use to manipulate their partners. Future faking is basically when someone says they'll be with you in the future, but then never commits to a specific time.

Read full story

Opinion| Engaging in Tough Discussions (Even If You Hate Conflict)

Whether you're a natural conflict-maker or someone who hates conflict, there are some important things to remember when it comes to tough conversations. When it comes to having difficult conversations, there's a lot of pressure to get everything just right. But the reality is that most of us are just trying our best and making mistakes.

Read full story

Opinion | Artificial Intelligence Reveals the Symptoms of Infidelity in Relationships in Staggering Ways

Artificial intelligence has been used in the legal field for years. But now, with the help of technologies like TRACE, it's moving into the world of relationships. The researchers who developed TRACE say that it can detect whether someone is lying by looking at their body language and heartbeat.

Read full story
7 comments

When Exposed to Psychosocial Stress, Vulnerable and Grandiose Narcissists React Differently to Cortisol.

Vulnerable narcissists and grandiose narcissists have different patterns of cortisol reactivity to psychosocial stress. Vulnerable narcissists are emotionally vulnerable. They are more likely to be hurt by criticism, which can lead them to withdraw and become defensive. Vulnerable narcissists also have low self-esteem, which makes them feel shameful about their own perspectives and needs.

Read full story
13 comments

You're His Fallback Plan If.. (Aka His Second Choice)

If your partner has a backup plan for every situation, it's safe to assume that they have no real interest in you. If you're in a relationship and you find yourself wondering if your partner is really into it, or if they're just using you as a back up plan, there's a good chance that they are. Here are the signs.

Read full story

Opinion| Strategies To Be More Confident So That You Have A Better Chance Of Finding Love When You're Ready To Date

Being more confident means being able to take action with ease, and being able to do so without worrying about what others might think of your actions. The word "confidence" conjures up many different images in our heads. We might imagine a confident man walking into a room with swagger, or someone who is more confident than others because they have no fears or anxieties. But what does being confident actually mean?

Read full story

Opinion: How the Best Husbands Reassure Their Wives

When it comes to helping your wife feel safe, a man should do what he can to protect her. The way a husband helps his wife feel safe is one of the most important things he can do to make their marriage work. When you're in a relationship with someone, you want to know that they have your back and will protect you from any danger or threat.

Read full story
192 comments

Individual Narcissism is Typically More Prominent in Those With Attachment Anxiety

If you're looking for a way to better understand yourself and your relationships with others, understanding collective narcissism might be helpful. Collective narcissism is the tendency to see yourself as superior to other people in every way possible.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion| Could Jealousy About Your lover's Past be the #1 Symptom of Insecurity?

If your partner was once the object of someone else's affection, you're probably jealous. But don't take it personally. It's not about you. If you’re jealous of your partner’s past, it’s a sign that you're insecure. And I mean, come on:

Read full story

Opinion| Allowing Oneself Time To Heal Following A Breakup Can Create A Win-Win Situation

When a relationship ends, it can feel like your world is crashing down around you. When it comes to breakups, the first step is to acknowledge the need to heal. It's important to allow yourself time to process the breakup and all the emotions that come with it.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion| Considerations for Dating Your Friend's Ex

After all, you're the only one who truly knows how to make their ex jealous. Sometimes the heart wants what it wants. If you've been friends with someone for a long time, and they finally break up with their significant other, it's natural to want to be the one celebrating with them after the breakup.

Read full story
1 comments

The Narcissist's Silence and Rejection

The discard is when the narcissist suddenly stops talking to you and/or starts rejecting you. The discard can happen at any time during the relationship, but it usually happens after you've spent some time with the narcissist. There are many reasons why someone might discard you and these vary from person to person.

Read full story
35 comments

Explanations Of False Or Insincere Apologies

When you make a mistake, do you know how to apologize? Do you know when to apologize? If not, here's a guide to help you out. We've all been there. You're in a jam, you need forgiveness and you don't know how to get it. So you say the wrong thing, or do something rude, or commit some social faux pas that causes someone else pain. Now what?

Read full story

Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely

Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion| Are You Dating a Sociopath?

The truth about sociopaths and how to tell if you're dating one. If you have ever wondered if the person you love is a sociopath, you're not alone. It's hard to admit when there might be something wrong with the person you love, but it's important.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion| Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?

I've been studying human nature for years, and believe it or not, I've encountered my fair share of narcissists. The thing is, as someone who deals with these people on a daily basis, there's only so much you can do when dealing with them — especially if they're your boss or in a position of power over you.

Read full story
58 comments

Money and Spiritual Development: Do They Interconnect?

There is a direct correlation between wealth and spirituality. Wealth allows you to have more time and resources to pursue your spiritual path. What's the connection between wealth and spirituality? Many people think they can't coexist, but they do. In fact, I think that in some ways wealth can help you be more spiritual and that spirituality can help you become wealthy.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Signs She's Lying About Loving You

Signs She's Pretending to Love You. Is she really into you or just playing hard to get? Here are some subtle hints to help you figure out if she's into you or not. When you're dating someone, it's natural to get jealous when they show interest in other people. But is she showing signs of being a fake? Is she pretending to like you, but really just trying to make herself feel better after breaking up with her last boyfriend?

Read full story
84 comments

Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions

You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy