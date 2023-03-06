Opinion| Cause-Playing: An Explanation of the Surface-Level Dating Trend

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

You might have heard about Cause-Playing, a new "dating trend" that involves criticizing someone for not using their money to support charitable causes. But what exactly is Cause-Playing?

And why do some people say it's actually just another form of classism? This post will explain what Cause-Playing is, how it works, and why people sometimes engage in this type of behavior when they're dating.

We'll also look at some criticism of this phenomenon - including a popular opinion that it's really just another way that people use wealth to make themselves feel better about themselves!

Cause-Playing, sometimes referred to as "cause-shaming," is a new "dating trend" that involves criticizing someone for not using their money to support charitable causes.

It's an excuse for people to make themselves feel better by making other people feel bad about themselves. It's also classist--it assumes that if you're not donating money and volunteering time at charity events or causes, then there must be something wrong with you.

This attitude has been criticized by many people who say it's superficial and meaningless.

Cause-Playing is rooted in the idea that a person's wealth determines how moral they are, and that they should be held accountable for how they spend their money.

You see this in action when someone says something like, "I don't care about your cause." Or when someone asks you about your life and you say, "It's not really worth talking about," or even worse:

When you try to hide your humble past from potential dates because it doesn't fit with what they think of as being worthy of attention.

But here's the thing: no matter how much money you have or don't have--and whether or not it was earned through hard work or inheritance--you still deserve respect as an equal human being. And if someone doesn't see that? Well then maybe it's time to find yourself another date!

Some critics of Cause-Playing have labeled it a form of classism, while others say that it's just another way people use wealth to feel better about themselves.

"It's not like you can tell who someone is by what they do or don't do for charity," says Jezebel writer Erin Gloria Ryan. "That would mean that I'm a good person because I give money every year at Christmas time, but when push comes to shove and there's something important happening in my life...I won't be there."

If anything, Cause-Playing may put too much emphasis on the superficial gestures we make with our money--something many people struggle with already. If you don't have any real connection with someone beyond knowing their name and occupation (and even then), how can one truly know whether or not they're worth dating?

People may "Cause-Play" because they want to be seen as someone who cares about issues in society and paid more attention to them than other people do.

There's nothing wrong with wanting to be seen as a caring person, but it's important to remember that dating is not the place for this type of posturing. If you're interested in someone and want them to like you for who you really are, then don't try too hard or make up lies about what causes mean something special for you.

The best way for people who aren't sure how much time they should spend on their cause is just ask questions about what matters most when getting ready for a date night - then go from there!

You don't need to be rich to be morally responsible - but you shouldn't feel bad about being rich either!

It's good to know that there are people in the world who are making an effort to make things better, but it's even better if those people have money.

Your ability to do good is not limited by your income. If anything, having more money allows you more opportunity and flexibility in how much good you can do (and if we're talking about dating apps like Tinder or Bumble where everyone has an equal chance at finding love on their phones... well then I guess we could say that having less money would actually limit someone's ability to find true love).

Conclusion

If you're feeling guilty about being rich, don't. You can use your money to help others in many different ways, and there's no need to feel bad about being able to do so.